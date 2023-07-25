CNN's Jake Tapper Fails to Sell 5,000 Copies of His Book in First Week After Shameless Plugs From Famous Friends
Good thing Jake Tapper has a day job! The CNN anchor's highly-publicized book failed to deliver sales during its first week on the shelves, despite shameless social media plugs from his famous friends like Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Rudd. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Tapper's latest fiction, All The Demons Are Here, couldn't muster a paltry 5,000 copies in week one following its July 11 release.
Despite going on a nonstop press tour to generate hype and sales, Tapper only managed to offload 4,354 copies in the first seven days, according to Nielsen via Publishers Weekly.
When compared to titles from other cable newsers, The Lead With Jake Tapper host's sales are shockingly low.
For instance, a simple look at Bookscan showed FOX News contributor Johnny Joey Jones bulldozed Tapper, pulling in four times his numbers in the first week of sales with 20k copies sold — and Jones doesn’t have the airtime that Tapper does across the CNN platforms.
When comparing the two, the difference is shocking.
In the first week, Tapper only moved 4,349 hardcovers and five physical audios. Jones' latest book dropped around the same time on June 27, with its YTD sales rolling in at 49,465.
While the CNN anchor is a bestselling author, his latest novel is a far cry from hitting the list.
- CNN Raid Fox News: Despite Years of Criticism, Embattled News Network Hires Maria Bartiromo's Ex-Producer, 'Fox News Sunday' EP
- Jake Tapper Admits Morale at CNN 'Hasn't Been Better in Years' After Network Boss Chris Licht Was Fired
- Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett in CNN Power Grab After Chris Licht Firing: Sources
All the Demons Are Here is a fiction thriller that promises to transport readers "to the 1970s underground world of cults, celebrities, tabloid journalism, serial killers, disco, and UFOs."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tapper's publisher Little, Brown and Company for comment.
Thankfully for Tapper, his checks from CNN seem to keep cashing after the struggling network's controversial ex-CEO's ousting. Chris Licht was canned in June after he failed to revive CNN's low numbers.
“I’m not here to judge whether the firing was the right thing to do,” Tapper told journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, On with Kara Swisher, last month. “I’m bummed that it didn’t work out with Chris. I am. I’m bummed that it didn’t work out.”
However, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Tapper and his colleagues, fellow CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett took it upon themselves to step up in CNN's time of crisis.
"Anderson, Jake, and Erin have formed an alliance and are now running CNN," honked an insider. "With the search to find a new boss in the very early stages, they have all jumped in together to fill the power vacuum. The inmates have taken over the asylum!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Licht was under fire with his staff for several reasons, one of them being CNN's town hall with Donald Trump. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that office morale at CNN was at an "all-time low" following the presidential town hall, hosted by Collins, as many employees looked at the event as a "gross" grab for ratings.
Collins later defended the interview, claiming she did her homework before facing off with the ex-president.