Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett in CNN Power Grab After Chris Licht Firing: Sources

Rudderless CNN — which just ousted semi-new boss Chris Licht — has three new sheriffs in town: Anderson Cooper , Jake Tapper , and Erin Burnett , who have taken it upon themselves to step up for the struggling network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Anderson, Jake, and Erin have formed an alliance and are now running CNN," honked an insider. "With the search to find a new boss in the very early stages, they have all jumped in together to fill the power vacuum. The inmates have taken over the asylum!"

Missing from the power grab is the troubled network's new "it" girl Kaitlan Collins.