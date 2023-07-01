Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett in CNN Power Grab After Chris Licht Firing: Sources
Rudderless CNN — which just ousted semi-new boss Chris Licht — has three new sheriffs in town: Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Erin Burnett, who have taken it upon themselves to step up for the struggling network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Anderson, Jake, and Erin have formed an alliance and are now running CNN," honked an insider. "With the search to find a new boss in the very early stages, they have all jumped in together to fill the power vacuum. The inmates have taken over the asylum!"
Missing from the power grab is the troubled network's new "it" girl Kaitlan Collins.
"Kaitlan was Chris' protégé. The others aren't big fans," revealed a spy. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed office morale around CNN was at an "all-time low" following Kaitlan's Town Hall with Donald Trump as many staffers looked at the event as a "gross" grab for ratings.
She later came out defending the Town Hall, claiming she did her homework before facing off with the ex-president.
As for Licht, he was forced out of the news network earlier this month following a string of awful ratings and an explosive article in The Atlantic — which was said to be the final nail in his CNN coffin.
The 15,000-word article revealed an arrogant attitude from the then-CEO about the news network, painting Licht as untouchable as he spoke about CNN's coverage of Trump's presidency and the pandemic.
"This was an exciting but incredibly challenging assignment and I learned a lot over the past 13 months," Licht said about his exit. "I've been lucky enough to have had a successful, fulfilling career and I look forward to my next chapter. I wish the team at CNN the very best, always."
Licht took over as CEO last year after Jeff Zucker got ousted from the position when RadarOnline.com exposed his secret affair with former CNN exec Allison Gollust.
Insiders spilled that CNN might be up for grabs. Rumor has it that Zucker will seek the "ultimate revenge" by buying it — which might entice sacked former anchors Don Lemon, 57, and Chris Cuomo, 52, to make a return to the network as sources say they also want a piece of CNN's pie.