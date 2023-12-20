Trump Questions Biden's Faith After President Fails to Mention Birth of Jesus Christ During Tree Lighting
Former president Donald Trump shamed president Joe Biden for not mentioning Jesus Christ "in his remarks" during the national tree lighting earlier this month, declaring that he will "defend religion" if his 2024 bid is successful.
Trump vowed to safeguard "In God We Trust" during a campaign rally on Tuesday while claiming that "very important phrase is under siege" amid Biden's administration, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Of course we're for parental rights, but the Democrats aren't," the embattled GOP frontrunner said on the same day Colorado ruled to keep the ex-president off the primary ballot.
"They want people to take your children and do things with your children that are not even speakable. Americans of faith are not a threat to our country, Americans of faith are the soul of our country and they have been from the beginning," he doubled down.
As we previously reported, Biden celebrated the annual tree lighting tradition with this year's theme at the White House being "magic, wonder, and joy," which he said captured the essence of Christmas and the holidays.
The commander-in-chief spoke about rejoicing in the simple joys of the season, "to open the hearts with simple acts of kindness; and to strengthen the bonds with family and friends, as well as with our faith and our community."
"He didn't mention Jesus Christ in his remarks, not for three years he hasn't mentioned that and barely mentioned God," Trump told the crowd, calling Biden's faith into question.
"When I lit the Christmas tree each year, it was my honor to publicly celebrate the true source of Christmas joy, which is Jesus Christ," he continued. "As president, I kept every promise I made to Christians and more, and I think everybody in this room understands that very well. It's pretty well documented."
Trump previously made headlines by saying he'd win the blue states if Jesus "came down" and oversaw the election.
According to a recent poll from the firm HarrisX and the Salt Lake City-based Deseret News reported on by Spectrum, more Republicans view Trump as a "person of faith" than they do Biden, former VP Mike Pence or any other 2024 GOP presidential hopeful.
It has been said, however, that Biden's Catholic faith is central to how he views the world, according to friends and staffers.
Josh Dickson, national faith engagement director for the 2020 Biden campaign, said that he "wears his values and his faith on his sleeve."