Donald Trump Once Again Claims Immigrants Are 'Destroying the Blood' of America
Donald Trump faced backlash this week after he once again claimed that immigrants are “destroying the blood” of America, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s latest remarks came just days after the former president claimed that immigrants from Africa and Asia were “poisoning the blood of our country” during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.
“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said during the rally in Durham on Saturday. “Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world they are coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”
Critics compared the embattled ex-president’s rhetoric to the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler, and Trump repeated his controversial immigrant claims during another campaign rally in Iowa on Tuesday.
“It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true,” he said. “They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country.”
Trump also dismissed rumors that he idolizes Hitler and the infamous Nazi leader’s 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf.
“They don’t like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf,” he continued Tuesday. “They said: ‘Oh, Hitler said that.’ But in a much different way.”
“Now they’re coming from all over the world,” the 45th president added. “People all over the world. We have no idea. They could be healthy; they could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s going to catch on in our country.”
“But they do bring in crime,” Trump concluded. “But they have them coming from all over the world.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled ex-president faced significant backlash for his claims that immigrants are “poisoning” and “destroying the blood” of America.
He also received surprising support following his controversial immigrant comments – particularly from Fox News star Brian Kilmeade and Mike Pence’s former chief of staff.
“He’s just trying to say we want to keep America, America,” Kilmeade said after Trump’s rally in New Hampshire on Saturday. “We want to build up the border and find out who’s coming in and out. And they tried to say that this language was the problem.”
“[Trump] always likes using language that gets people fired up,” Marc Short added. “He says something out loud and outlandish, and they attack what he said rhetorically, but you come back to the root of the issue, and it’s where a lot of the American people agree with him.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shaded Trump over the remarks and noted that the ex-president was not “bothered” about immigrants when he appointed McConnell’s Taiwanese American wife to serve as secretary of transportation in 2016.
"Well it strikes me that didn't bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation," the Senate minority leader said.