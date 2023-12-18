Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Defends Donald Trump After Shocking 'Poisoning the Blood' Speech: 'He Just Wants to Keep America, America'
Fox News star Brian Kilmeade defended Donald Trump this week after the ex-president said that immigrants from Africa and Asia are “poisoning the blood of our country,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Trump faced significant backlash for his shocking remarks during a New Hampshire 2024 campaign rally on Saturday, Kilmeade defended the ex-president on Monday morning’s episode of Fox & Friends.
According to Kilmeade, Trump’s remarks were okay because the former president was “talking about the border.” The Fox News star also justified Trump’s comments because Trump “just wants to keep America, America.”
“He was talking about the border,” Kilmeade said. “He was talking about people coming from other countries, coming from prisons.”
“He’s just trying to say we want to keep America, America,” he continued. “We want to build up the border and find out who’s coming in and out. And they tried to say that this language was the problem.”
Kilmeade then targeted the ex-president’s critics for using Trump’s “poisoning the blood of our country” comments against him and as a reason to support President Joe Biden during next year’s 2024 presidential election.
“And then you look at what Jen Psaki was saying over the weekend,” the Fox & Friends star charged. “She’s saying the goal now is to make people fearful that Trump could win, to see these polls launch, and say he could be back.”
“If you don’t hold your nose and vote for Joe Biden, he’ll be back,” Kilmeade added. “That’s a heck of a strategy!”
But Kilmeade was not the only person to defend Trump after the ex-president’s startling campaign speech in New Hampshire on Saturday.
Marc Short, who served as former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, also defended the 45th president’s openly anti-immigrant remarks. According to Short, “a lot of the American people agree” with Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric.
“[Trump] always likes using language that gets people fired up,” Short said on Fox News Sunday.
“He says something out loud and outlandish, and they attack what he said rhetorically, but you come back to the root of the issue, and it’s where a lot of the American people agree with him,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump faced significant backlash for his anti-immigrant remarks in New Hampshire over the weekend.
“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said from the Durham stage on Saturday. “Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world they are coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”
“They're pouring into our country, nobody's even looking at them,” Trump continued.
The embattled 45th president then took to Truth Social after his New Hampshire campaign rally to double down on his point.
“ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS POISONING THE BLOOD OF OUR NATION,” Trump wrote. “WITHOUT BORDERS & FAIR ELECTIONS, YOU DON’T HAVE A COUNTRY.”