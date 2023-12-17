Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming Immigrants From Africa and Asia Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of United States

Trump accused the Democratic Party of allowing 15-16 million undocumented immigrants into the United States since he left office while abandoning his strict immigration policies.

During his speech, Trump also targeted his rival party for permitting immigrants from "all over the world," including those who come from "mental institutions and prisons."

He argued that this influx of immigrants poses a significant threat to the nation, both in terms of crime and terrorism. Trump's remarks were met with applause from the audience in attendance.