Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming Immigrants From Africa and Asia Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of United States
In a campaign rally in New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump criticized the alleged influx of undocumented immigrants, particularly those from Africa and Asia, and claimed that they are "poisoning the blood of our country," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump accused the Democratic Party of allowing 15-16 million undocumented immigrants into the United States since he left office while abandoning his strict immigration policies.
During his speech, Trump also targeted his rival party for permitting immigrants from "all over the world," including those who come from "mental institutions and prisons."
He argued that this influx of immigrants poses a significant threat to the nation, both in terms of crime and terrorism. Trump's remarks were met with applause from the audience in attendance.
This is not the first time that Trump has used the "poisoning the blood" remark. In a previous interview with The National Pulse, a right-leaning media outlet, Trump made similar comments, which were heavily criticized by civil rights advocates.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the president of the Anti-Defamation League, condemned Trump's remarks as "racist, xenophobic, and despicable."
Since launching his second presidential bid, Trump has intensified his anti-immigration rhetoric. He has also pledged to have the United States military take action against illegal border crossings.
Trump also boasted about the construction of a "tremendous piece of the wall" and pledged to build more.
- 'Loser': Joe Biden Attacks Trump For Invoking 'Nazi Germany' Language After Ex-President Said Migrants Are 'Poisoning The Blood of Our Country'
- Donald Trump Rages at CNN After Erin Burnett Calls Out His Chilling 'Hitler'-Like Remarks About Migrants 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country'
- 'Hotbed of Jihadists': Donald Trump Vows to Ban Immigrants Who ‘Don’t Like Our Religion’ on 'Day One' of His Presidency
The remarks made by Trump at the rally have sparked controversy and raised concerns about the use of inflammatory language toward immigrants.
Advocates for immigrant rights argue that such comments perpetuate hate and discrimination and further exacerbate divisions within the country.
Jonathan Stanley, a Yale professor and author of a book on fascism, says that Trump's words echoed the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler, who warned against German blood being poisoned by Jews in his political treatise "Mein Kampf."
"He is now employing this vocabulary in repetition in rallies. Repeating dangerous speech increases its normalization and the practices it recommends. This is very concerning talk for the safety of immigrants in the U.S.," Staley said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A clip of Trump's rally was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many users voiced their concern about a leading candidate for President being as "openly racist" towards immigrants as Trump is accused of being.
One user wrote, "How can someone be this openly racist? Didn't his immigrant wife just speak in D.C.?"
Another user commented, "We really have had enough of his evil, vile rhetoric and behavior! I honestly can't understand how people can be so brainwashed as to follow this clown."