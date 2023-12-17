Kim Zolciak Denies Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Claim She’s Hooking Up With Men

During a recent meltdown, ex- NFL star Kroy Biermann claimed that his wife was sleeping with other men , calling Zolciak a "narcissist" and telling the police that their lives were "destroyed."

Kim Zolciak took to social media to clear up some claims made by her estranged husband.

When a police officer asked the former football player to step away from the car, the 38-year-old went on an unhinged rant about his estranged wife.

A squad of Milton Police Department patrol cars arrived to the home, where they found Biermann arguing with Zolciak, who had hunkered down in her white vehicle to avoid her explosive husband.

The explosive domestic violence call came from their Georgia mansion on November 20th when one of their four children thought the argument was getting violent and called 911 for help.

RadarOnline.com obtained bodycam footage that showed Biermann yelling at the top of his lungs in frustration over their strained relationship during their latest cop visit.

“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money . There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day, and we’re not the next,” he furiously yelled. "She's f---- other men!! What do you want?”

“Our life! Our life and its f----- destroyed!!!” he screamed at the top of his lungs. Biermann got more agitated when the officer asked why his life was destroyed.

Zolciak denies that she ever cheated on her husband.

Zoliak recently took to her social media to debunk her husband's claim that she was having an affair.

“I would like to respond to the video that took place and was recently released by the Milton Police Dept.,” she begins.

“The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy, who is obviously enraged, are untrue,” the 45-year-old explained. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12 year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless, and slanderous.”

Kim continues, “I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations, but I am at a breaking point with this, and I will not stay silent when my character is being assassinated.”

"Any other allegations made from any videos that are in the press will be addressed by my legal team at an appropriate time,” adds the mother of six.