Ryan Reynolds Playing 'Matchmaker' for Pal Hugh Jackman Following Split From Deborra-Lee Furness: Report
Romantic Ryan Reynolds, 47, is reportedly combing through his contacts in an effort to help good pal Hugh Jackman, 55, start dating again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in September, Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness made a joint announcement that they were amicably ending their marriage after 27 years together.
"Ryan has been there every step of the way with Hugh as he goes through his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness," a close pal told the National Enquirer.
Indeed, Jackman has been spotted out and about with Reynolds since the shocking news of his divorce broke. Jackman was seen tagging along with the Deadpool star and his wife Blake Lively, as part of the star-studded entourage that accompanied Taylor Swift to a Kansas City Chiefs game shortly after the 55-year-old announced his divorce in late September.
According to the report, Reynolds is making an effort to help his friend dip his toes into the dating pool after nearly three decades of marriage.
"He wants to see Hugh happy again and has even suggested setting him up on a few low-key dates," a source close to the actor claimed. "He enjoys playing matchmaker. He knows Hugh well and knows what will make him happy. Plus, Ryan has everyone's phone number!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jackman and Reynold's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while Jackman and Furness presented as a united front, insiders said the Wolverine star was completely devastated by his marriage ending.
While Jackman was said to be "totally lost" without his estranged wife initially, sources claimed he's started to focus on himself and lean into uncharted waters.
First things first, Jackman was said to be overhauling his look as he focused on reinventing himself as a newly single man.
Insiders said The Greatest Showman star threw his typically frugal nature to the wayside and began to self-indulge for the first time in years. On top of treating himself, Jackman was also hitting the gym hard.
"He's going over the top with his workouts and buying state-of-the-art equipment," a source told the National Enquirer. "He's replacing his old wardrobe with hip designer duds and his metrosexual guy friends are turning him on to a stylist to help him with manscaping."
As for his divorce, the exes are still working to finalize the divorce settlement.