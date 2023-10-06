'It's Liberating': Hugh Jackman Reinventing His Look After Deborra-Lee Furness Split
Penny-pinching multimillionaire Hugh Jackman, 55, has always been frugal, but now that he's single, he's allegedly giving into self-indulgences like never before, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed the 55-year-old Wolverine star has been on a pampering bender and style makeover following the surprise announcement of his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, after 27 years of marriage.
The newly single Jackman is reportedly very committed to overhauling his look.
"He's going over the top with his workouts and buying state-of-the-art equipment," a source told the National Enquirer.
Jackman allegedly even enlisted his stylish male friends to help him purge his old ways.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"He's replacing his old wardrobe with hip designer duds and his metrosexual guy friends are turning him on to a stylist to help him with manscaping," the insider continued.
Jackman is said to be thriving outside his comfort zone and open to experimenting with his reinvented image.
"Now he's talking about dying his hair a different shade and bleaching his teeth," the source noted as they revealed other out-of-character moves Jackman is considering.
The insider claimed the Greatest Showman star was "looking into expanding his personal car collection with something outrageous like a Ferrari or a Lamborghini."
"Deb would have rolled her eyes over this, but that's kind of the point," the source added. "For the first time in his life, he's buying the stuff he doesn't need — and it's giving him a desperately needed thrill!"
While Jackman appeared to be enjoying his newfound freedom as a single multimillionaire, his split from Furness reportedly took a toll on the actor.
While the couple announced their divorce with a united front, Jackman was said to be "devastated" by his marriage ending.
"This wasn't his choice and he's devastated. He's just going along with the divorce because he wants Deb to be happy," the insider claimed.
The source said that the couple planned to split Jackman's $290 million fortune, though his increased spending as of late has allegedly taken a chunk out of his portion already.
"Deb was the voice of reason when it came to spending, but she's not there and he's doing what he wants," the insider added. "It's been liberating."
Back in mid-September, Furness and Jackman shocked fans when they announced their amicable breakup. While the couple praised their union as a "loving, wonderful marriage," they added "our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
Insiders said that Jackman was "totally lost" without Furness, who he "adored."
Jackman and Furness share two adult children together, Oliver, 23, and Ava, 18.