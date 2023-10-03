Hugh Jackman Not Ready to Date After Sudden Split From Wife of 27 Years Despite Reports
Hugh Jackman is not looking for love after his shock split from wife Deborra Lee Furness after nearly 30 years. Despite reports that the Australian actor, 54, is already back in the dating scene, a source with direct knowledge tells RadarOnline.com there is "no truth" to the accusations.
Rumors swirled after an insider told Australia's New Idea that "finding love again is one of his biggest priorities," and there's no shortage of women falling at Jackman's feet.
Sources also told the outlet that despite being single for the first time in 27 years, The Greatest Showman star's inner circle speculates he'll be back in a committed relationship in no time.
"Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He's such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye," the source shared.
However, RadarOnline.com's insider shoots down the allegations, revealing he is not ready for a relationship after his recent separation.
New Idea's insider also joked that Jackman's friends believe he's picked the perfect time to be single. “There’s everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Sofía Vergara, even Reese [Witherspoon] and Charlize [Theron],” an insider shared.
Despite the "freeway of ladies lined up around the block to date him," this outlet can exclusively reveal that Jackman isn't interested in dating anyone right now.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jackman's rep for comment.
This is a different picture than the "heartbroken" man other outlets painted Jackman to be following the sudden announcement of his marriage ending.
"Hugh and Debs want everyone to believe it was a carefully thought-out, mutual decision to divorce, but the truth is this is the last thing he wanted and he's totally heartsick," a source said last month.
"She was the center of his entire world and he's totally lost without her."
Jackman and Furness revealed their separation in September in a joint statement.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," their statement read.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they continued. "This is the sole statement either of us will make."