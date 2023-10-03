Hugh Jackman Not Ready to Date After Sudden Split From Wife of 27 Years Despite Reports

Rumors swirled after an insider told Australia's New Idea that "finding love again is one of his biggest priorities," and there's no shortage of women falling at Jackman's feet.

Sources also told the outlet that despite being single for the first time in 27 years, The Greatest Showman star's inner circle speculates he'll be back in a committed relationship in no time.

"Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He's such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye," the source shared.

However, RadarOnline.com's insider shoots down the allegations, revealing he is not ready for a relationship after his recent separation.