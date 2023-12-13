Shocking video shows ex-NFL star Kroy Biermann having a complete meltdown in front of police and claiming Kim Zolciak wanted to move forward with divorce because she was allegedly sleeping with other men, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The explosive domestic violence call erupted on Nov. 20 at their Georgia mansion when one of their four children thought the argument was getting violent and called 911 for help.

A squad of Milton Police Department patrol cars sped to the home, where they found Biermann arguing with Zolciak, who had hunkered down in her white vehicle to avoid her explosive husband.