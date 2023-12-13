Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kim Zolciak
Exclusive Details

'Our Life is Destroyed': Watch Kroy Biermann's Epic Meltdown as He Accuses Kim Zolciak of Allegedly Sleeping With Other Men

kroy biermann shouting at police
Source: Milton, GA Police Departrment
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shocking video shows ex-NFL star Kroy Biermann having a complete meltdown in front of police and claiming Kim Zolciak wanted to move forward with divorce because she was allegedly sleeping with other men, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The explosive domestic violence call erupted on Nov. 20 at their Georgia mansion when one of their four children thought the argument was getting violent and called 911 for help.

A squad of Milton Police Department patrol cars sped to the home, where they found Biermann arguing with Zolciak, who had hunkered down in her white vehicle to avoid her explosive husband.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak in car crying
Source: Milton, GA Police Department

Kim Zolciak tearfully explaining to police the latest argument with Kroy Biermann.

As the officer gingerly asked Biermann to step away from Zolciak to talk privately, the bearded 38-year-old hunk went on an unhinged rant about his wife.

“It’s just a bunch of nonsense,” he screamed while calling Zolciak a “narcissist.”

All hell broke loose when the officer calmly asked Biermann about the dispute.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak explaing the fight to police
Source: Milton, GA Police Department

Zolciak said Biermann hit the roof when he learned she wanted to finalize their divorce.

“Our life! Our life and its f----- destroyed!!!” he screamed at the top of his lungs. Biermann got more agitated when the officer asked why his life was destroyed.

“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money. There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day and we’re not the next,” he said with furious spit flying out of his mouth.

Article continues below advertisement
kroy biermann talking to police
Source: Milton, GA Police Department

An unhinged Biermann explaining to police why his life is in ruins.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

She f---- other men!! What do you want?”

When the officer smoothly asked him to calm down, Biermann flew into another inexplicable rage.

“Calm down, I don’t have a f---- life!!” he bellowed.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak and kroy walking together
Source: MEGA

Zolciak and Biermann during happier times.

As Biermann walked away, the officer asked Zolciak how the argument started, prompting her to break down crying.

Zolciak explained earlier in the day she had informed Biermann that she “wanted to get a divorce,” even though her husband had already filed a petition in Fulton County Superior Court where they were recently ordered into mediation.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The officers did not make an arrest. The dueling couple have had the police at their home a half-dozen times this year and refused to file complaints against each other.

As a precaution, Zolciak, 45, told cops she planned to spend the night in a hotel with her daughter, according to the police report.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.