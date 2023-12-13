'Our Life is Destroyed': Watch Kroy Biermann's Epic Meltdown as He Accuses Kim Zolciak of Allegedly Sleeping With Other Men
Shocking video shows ex-NFL star Kroy Biermann having a complete meltdown in front of police and claiming Kim Zolciak wanted to move forward with divorce because she was allegedly sleeping with other men, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The explosive domestic violence call erupted on Nov. 20 at their Georgia mansion when one of their four children thought the argument was getting violent and called 911 for help.
A squad of Milton Police Department patrol cars sped to the home, where they found Biermann arguing with Zolciak, who had hunkered down in her white vehicle to avoid her explosive husband.
As the officer gingerly asked Biermann to step away from Zolciak to talk privately, the bearded 38-year-old hunk went on an unhinged rant about his wife.
“It’s just a bunch of nonsense,” he screamed while calling Zolciak a “narcissist.”
All hell broke loose when the officer calmly asked Biermann about the dispute.
“Our life! Our life and its f----- destroyed!!!” he screamed at the top of his lungs. Biermann got more agitated when the officer asked why his life was destroyed.
“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money. There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day and we’re not the next,” he said with furious spit flying out of his mouth.
She f---- other men!! What do you want?”
When the officer smoothly asked him to calm down, Biermann flew into another inexplicable rage.
“Calm down, I don’t have a f---- life!!” he bellowed.
As Biermann walked away, the officer asked Zolciak how the argument started, prompting her to break down crying.
Zolciak explained earlier in the day she had informed Biermann that she “wanted to get a divorce,” even though her husband had already filed a petition in Fulton County Superior Court where they were recently ordered into mediation.
The officers did not make an arrest. The dueling couple have had the police at their home a half-dozen times this year and refused to file complaints against each other.
As a precaution, Zolciak, 45, told cops she planned to spend the night in a hotel with her daughter, according to the police report.