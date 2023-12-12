Exes Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Hash Out Divorce Drama in Mediation
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been ordered to work out their divorce differences in mediation, with the judge hoping they will be able to hammer out a settlement on their own, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her estranged NFL star husband have been involved in what seems like a never-ending divorce battle since they filed duel petitions to end their 11-year marriage in May.
Zolciak and Biermann better get on the same page and fast — because the judge reportedly gave them a deadline of January 31, 2024, to complete the court-ordered mediation session.
In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rivaling exes were told they have "numerous unresolved issues" that the judge believes they can resolve through the county's alternative dispute resolution program.
Zolciak and Biermann's divorce judge is giving them the benefit of the doubt, considering their track record over the past several months.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the police have responded to their Georgia mansion several times to intervene, with one of their four minor children calling 911 to report an "extremely loud" domestic dispute between the feuding duo last month.
The ex-Don't Be Tardy couple's financial issues were also exposed before and during their nasty split. Zolciak and Biermann were accused of owing the IRS over $1 million, with their Georgia home on the verge of foreclosure.
They put the 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. house on the market for a whopping $6 million before it was set to hit the auction block.
- Kroy Biermann Denies Marital Drama With Kim Zolciak Is a Ploy to Get Back on Reality TV, 'Would NEVER' Use Divorce as Fodder for Bravo
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Money Issues Played a Role in Split: Sources
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Kid Calls Cops After 'Extremely Loud' Fight Reaches Boiling Point
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Zolciak and Biermann were granted extra time to sell the home before a foreclosure auction will be rescheduled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Amid all the financial, custody, and domestic battles, which included accusations of gambling and narcotics use, Zolciak and the ex-athlete have given mixed messages about where their relationship stands.
After the RHOA alum tried to get their divorce dismissed, Biermann filed to end their union again on August 24, claiming their relationship was "irretrievably broken."
But Zolciak and Biermann celebrated their 12th anniversary at a fancy dinner in November. Kim followed that up by changing her last name back to Biermann on IG — leaving their marriage status a mystery. Not to mention Zolciak claiming they were still being intimate after their split.