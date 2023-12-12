Your tip
Exes Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Hash Out Divorce Drama in Mediation

The judge hoping they will be able to hammer out a settlement on their own.

Dec. 11 2023, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been ordered to work out their divorce differences in mediation, with the judge hoping they will be able to hammer out a settlement on their own, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her estranged NFL star husband have been involved in what seems like a never-ending divorce battle since they filed duel petitions to end their 11-year marriage in May.

Zolciak and Biermann were ordered to complete the court-ordered mediation session by January 31, 2024.

Zolciak and Biermann better get on the same page and fast — because the judge reportedly gave them a deadline of January 31, 2024, to complete the court-ordered mediation session.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rivaling exes were told they have "numerous unresolved issues" that the judge believes they can resolve through the county's alternative dispute resolution program.

Zolciak and Biermann's divorce judge is giving them the benefit of the doubt, considering their track record over the past several months.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the police have responded to their Georgia mansion several times to intervene, with one of their four minor children calling 911 to report an "extremely loud" domestic dispute between the feuding duo last month.

Kim and Kroy have been fighting for months in what seems like a never-ending divorce battle.

The ex-Don't Be Tardy couple's financial issues were also exposed before and during their nasty split. Zolciak and Biermann were accused of owing the IRS over $1 million, with their Georgia home on the verge of foreclosure.

They put the 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. house on the market for a whopping $6 million before it was set to hit the auction block.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Zolciak and Biermann were granted extra time to sell the home before a foreclosure auction will be rescheduled.

Police have responded several times to the exes Georgia mansion for domestic spats.

Amid all the financial, custody, and domestic battles, which included accusations of gambling and narcotics use, Zolciak and the ex-athlete have given mixed messages about where their relationship stands.

After the RHOA alum tried to get their divorce dismissed, Biermann filed to end their union again on August 24, claiming their relationship was "irretrievably broken."

Kim recently sent mixed messages when she changed her last name back to Biermann on IG.

But Zolciak and Biermann celebrated their 12th anniversary at a fancy dinner in November. Kim followed that up by changing her last name back to Biermann on IG — leaving their marriage status a mystery. Not to mention Zolciak claiming they were still being intimate after their split.

