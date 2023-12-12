Exes Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Hash Out Divorce Drama in Mediation

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been ordered to work out their divorce differences in mediation, with the judge hoping they will be able to hammer out a settlement on their own, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her estranged NFL star husband have been involved in what seems like a never-ending divorce battle since they filed duel petitions to end their 11-year marriage in May.