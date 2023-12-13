CCTV Footage Shows Jonathan Majors Being Chased by Then-GF After He Allegedly Attacked Her

Jabbari testified this week that Majors smacked her in the head, fractured her middle finger, and twisted her arm behind her back during the alleged altercation she said stemmed from the discovery that he received a flirty text message.

She claimed they had a tumultuous two-year relationship after meeting on the set of the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jabbari testified that she demanded answers from Majors about the text from a woman named Cleopatra, but he "turned around and just pushed me back in" the vehicle when they had their explosive spat.