CCTV Footage Shows Jonathan Majors Being Chased by Then-GF After He Allegedly Attacked Her
New CCTV footage captured the explosive dispute between actor Jonathan Majors and then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari hours before his arrest in March.
Jurors watched Majors argue with his ex at the start of the surveillance video, repeatedly shoving and scuffling with Jabbari inside the back seat of a car service before she darted out of the black Cadillac Escalade and started chasing him on foot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jabbari testified this week that Majors smacked her in the head, fractured her middle finger, and twisted her arm behind her back during the alleged altercation she said stemmed from the discovery that he received a flirty text message.
She claimed they had a tumultuous two-year relationship after meeting on the set of the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Jabbari testified that she demanded answers from Majors about the text from a woman named Cleopatra, but he "turned around and just pushed me back in" the vehicle when they had their explosive spat.
"I felt like a hard blow across my head," Jabbari said under oath while detailing that night. Photo evidence showed a gash behind her ear and a bruised finger on her right hand.
Majors has denied wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. His legal team argued that Jabbari was the aggressor.
The court heard that Jabbari went out that evening with a group of three strangers who she said offered to help after finding her distressed, alone, and without her phone.
- Revealed: Jonathan Majors' Text Message Sparked Alleged Assault on Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari
- Michelle Obama Dragged Into Jonathan Majors Assault Trial, Actor Wanted Ex to Make 'Sacrifices' for Him
- Jonathan Majors Accuser to Be Charged With Assault 7 Months After Actor's Domestic Violence Arrest: Report
Jabbari said she accompanied them to a nightclub called Loosie's. Majors would later find her slumped in the closet at their place the next day, calling the police, who ultimately arrested him after speaking to Jabbari.
The Creed III actor's legal team said he has been looking forward to clearing his name as his reputation has been tarnished by the claims.
Majors' advertising campaign with the U.S. Army was halted earlier this year. "The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Army Enterprise Marketing Officw3e public affairs chief Laura DeFrancisco shared in a statement at the time. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
During his trial, Majors has been supported by current girlfriend Meagan Good, who was holding his hand as they entered and exited Manhattan Criminal Court.