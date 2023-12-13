Tom Brady Was 'Focused' on Mystery Blonde at Billionaire's Party Despite Reunion With Model Irina Shayk

A petite blonde captured Brady's eye, according to Page Six, which claimed that he was quite the eligible bachelor at the swanky soiree.

"Girls were going over to talk to Tom," shared one tipster. "There were a lot of women chatting him up, and vying for his attention, but he seemed most focused on her." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Brady for comment.

Brady wore a dark suit to the event, completing his suave ensemble with a matching blue tie. He was seen enjoying a chilled beverage while conversing with the mystery woman who sat alongside another brunette in a discreet photo captured at the event.