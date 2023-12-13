Tom Brady Was 'Focused' on Mystery Blonde at Billionaire's Party Despite Reunion With Model Irina Shayk
Retired NFL legend Tom Brady appeared to have his head turned by a new woman hours after reuniting with model Irina Shayk, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Tamba Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen canoodling with a bevy of models in the VIP section at billionaire Wayne Boich's Art Basel Miami Beach party, but he spent most of his time chatting up one lady in particular.
A petite blonde captured Brady's eye, according to Page Six, which claimed that he was quite the eligible bachelor at the swanky soiree.
"Girls were going over to talk to Tom," shared one tipster. "There were a lot of women chatting him up, and vying for his attention, but he seemed most focused on her." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Brady for comment.
Brady wore a dark suit to the event, completing his suave ensemble with a matching blue tie. He was seen enjoying a chilled beverage while conversing with the mystery woman who sat alongside another brunette in a discreet photo captured at the event.
After a night of mingling, Brady was spotted escorting the mystery woman on her way out before departing on his own.
Brady apparently went home while the woman and her pals hit up LIV nightclub.
On Friday, the ex-New England Patriots sensation was seen picking up on-again, off-again flame Shayk from her hotel as stars gathered for Art Basel, having been spotted together just one night before at Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded bash.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the future Hall of Famer isn't rushing into anything serious and wants to take a different approach to love this time around following his divorce from wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, in October 2022.
In the divorce filing, their marriage was determined to be "irretrievably broken."
Before finalizing their split, the famous former flames entered into a marital settlement agreement, "which includes a parenting plan" for their two kids. Brady is also father to a son shared with his actress ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Tom's looking for a regular girl he can settle down with," a source told RadarOnline.com in April. "He knows there are a lot of hot, young starlets lining up for a chance to join his team, but he's being cautious."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The tipster said that Brady is "just looking for someone normal to enjoy life with outside of the spotlight" after leaving behind his football career.
Brady retired from the NFL in February 2022.