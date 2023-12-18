'Stalling Tactic': Rudy Giuliani's Former Lawyer Rips Ex-Mayor of NYC's Attempt To Dismiss $1.3 Million Lawsuit

Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyers blasted the disgraced former mayor for filing a “frivolous” motion to dismiss in their lawsuit seeking nearly $1.3 million in legal fees, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Robert J. Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Cintron LLP (DHC) skewered Giuliani’s claim they lacked sufficient evidence in their claim even though he signed a retainer employing the legal eagles and had already made partial payments.

“In a continuing effort to avoid accountability, the Defendant has intentionally delayed this proceeding by engaging in frivolous motion practice,” the searing response by renowned attorney Joseph N. Polito. “This Court should see the Defendant’s motion for what it is: a stalling tactic that lacks any rational basis in law or fact.”