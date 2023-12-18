'Stalling Tactic': Rudy Giuliani's Former Lawyer Rips Ex-Mayor of NYC's Attempt To Dismiss $1.3 Million Lawsuit
Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyers blasted the disgraced former mayor for filing a “frivolous” motion to dismiss in their lawsuit seeking nearly $1.3 million in legal fees, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Robert J. Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Cintron LLP (DHC) skewered Giuliani’s claim they lacked sufficient evidence in their claim even though he signed a retainer employing the legal eagles and had already made partial payments.
“In a continuing effort to avoid accountability, the Defendant has intentionally delayed this proceeding by engaging in frivolous motion practice,” the searing response by renowned attorney Joseph N. Polito. “This Court should see the Defendant’s motion for what it is: a stalling tactic that lacks any rational basis in law or fact.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled Giuliani was recently ordered to pay a heart-pounding $148 million to two Georgia election workers over his false claim they engaged in fraud during the 2020 elections that ousted former President Donald Trump.
The ex-New York City mayor then appeared on Newsmax with host Greg Kelly and asked: "You got any money you can loan me, Greg?”
A few days later, he accused lawyers representing the election workers of being employed by President Joe Biden as part of an alleged conspiracy to force him to “rat” on Trump for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s criminal investigation into election crimes.
The politician once celebrated as “America’s Mayor” following the September 11 attack, is now at war with the law firm that has for the past four years defended Giuliani in a myriad of criminal and civil cases – including his racketeering indictment in Georgia to overturn the election results.
Costello and his firm sued Giuliani in the lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court in September claiming the 79-year-old former prosecutor owed $1.36 million after only paying $214k in legal bills.
In a recent court filing, the firm waylaid into Giuliani’s feeble attempt to toss out the case. He claimed he had a deal with Costello but never signed paperwork with DHC.
“In November 2019, the Defendant executed the Retainer Agreement with Costello, knowing Costello was a partner with DHC, and Costello performed all of the legal work while as a partner at DHC, a fact known to the Defendant,” the firm’s lawyer wrote in their newly-filed response.
“The Defendant fails to address the obvious, which is that Costello, throughout his representation of the Defendant, did so in his capacity as a partner at DHC. Indeed, Defendant was not only cognizant of this, but acknowledged same since he made partial payments directly to DHC in response to DHC invoices on DHC letterhead.”
The firm accused Giuliani of walking a legal “thin line” to “derail” the lawsuit even though he received monthly invoices and never complained about the charges.
“Although the Defendant has chosen semantics over substance, there can be no dispute that Costello performed all of the legal services on behalf of the Defendant while as a partner at DHC,” the firm stated in court documents.