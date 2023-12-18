Joe Biden's Daughter Accused of Owing Back Taxes, Hit With Lien Days After Hunter's Latest Indictment
President Biden's daughter Ashley was accused of refusing to pay up on a 5-figure tax bill — only weeks after Joe's son Hunter was hit with a series of criminal charges over his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official records, The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue filed a lien that claims Ashley owes more than $5,000 in income taxes.
The lien stated, "amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer's property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be."
Ashley has yet to comment on the matter.
The news of the lien comes days after a new indictment was filed against Hunter Biden. As we previously reported, earlier this month, Hunter was hit with 9 tax charges on top of the charges filed over him allegedly lying on the paperwork to obtain a gun.
The gun charges were related to Hunter purchasing a gun but failing to mention his history of addiction when asked.
- 'Complete Malarkey': Hunter Biden's Ex-business Partner Accuses Joe Biden of Lying After First Son is Hit With 9 New Criminal Charges
- Hunter Biden Spotted Attending Church for the First Time Since Being Indicted for Tax Evasion
- REVEALED: Shocking Emails, Texts & Photos Among The Evidence Found During Federal Investigation Against Hunter Biden
Special Counsel David Weiss, who brought the new indictment, accused Hunter of having "spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills."
The indictment accused Hunter of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 to 2019. He has since paid the debt.
If convicted, Hunter could be sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Hunter's powerhouse lawyer Abbe Lowell accused the special counsel of "bowing to Republican pressure."
“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said.
Last week, Hunter blew off a deposition scheduled by the House Republicans investigating him. Hunter said he would testify in public but not in private - out of fear the Republicans would cherrypick portions of his testimony and leak it to the press to support their narrative.
“For six years, I’ve been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting: ‘Where’s Hunter?’” he said while standing outside the Capitol. “Well, here’s my answer: ‘I am here.’”
“Let me state as clearly as I can: my father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma,” he added. “Not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”