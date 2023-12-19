Mitch McConnell Zings Trump Over Remark That Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of America
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out Donald Trump for his hypocrisy when questioned about the embattled GOP frontrunner's controversial remark that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump made the claim at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday, doubling down on his stance in a post on Truth Social, writing: "They're coming from prisons, from mental institutions — from all over the world."
"They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do," he told the crowd.
McConnell (R-KY) was asked to give his thoughts during a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday, throwing in a zinger for Trump.
"Are you comfortable with your party's leading presidential candidate referring to immigrants as people who are poisoning the blood of our country?" CNN's Manu Raju inquired, to which McConnell used the opportunity to blast Trump.
"Well it strikes me that didn't bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation," said the Senate Minority Leader about his wife, to whom he has been married for 30 years. They wed in 1993.
Trump appointed McConnell's partner, who is Taiwanese American, to serve in the role back in 2016. She was previously on George W. Bush's cabinet, making history as the first Asian American woman ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.
McConnell rarely comments on Trump's statements, often telling the press he wants to stay out of 2024 Republican presidential primary politics.
Biden's campaign also slammed Trump's remarks — which have drawn comparisons to Nazi rhetoric — while others argued that he is being unfairly condemned over his wording.
"We're talking about language. I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right," explained South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on NBC's Meet the Press.
"The Biden administration, you're talking about Donald Trump's language, as you said on the sidelines and allowed the country to be invaded, 172 people on the terrorist list have come on your watch," he said, going on to discuss fentanyl-related deaths.
"You know, I think the president has a way of talking sometimes [that] I disagree with. But he actually delivered on the border," Graham continued. "People are looking for results. If the only thing you want to talk about on immigration is the way Donald Trump talks, you're missing a lot."