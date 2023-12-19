'Get My Fiancé and His Brother Off': Kimberly Guilfoyle Pleads to Trump's Attorney

Habba is representing Trump and team in a case presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron, just weeks before each party is set to remind the court about key evidence presented throughout the trial on January 11, 2024 as part of the $250 million fraud lawsuit brought against him and his company.

Donald Trump, his sons Eric Trump and and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization are accused of engaging in a decade-long plot in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth for more favorable loan terms, for which they have denied wrongdoing.

When Guilfoyle made her plea to Habba to help Don. Jr and Eric get their names cleared on Monday, Habba flashed a thumbs up during their conversation, which prompted an iPhone graphic where fireworks and sparkles filled her screen.