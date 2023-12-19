'Get My Fiancé and His Brother Off': Kimberly Guilfoyle Pleads to Trump's Attorney
Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle praised Trump attorney Alina Habba as a "class act" and a force to be reckoned with in the legal system, asking for one favor during an exchange between the two before closing arguments take place early next year in the fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
"If you could please get my fiancée and his brother off, I'd really appreciate it," Guilfoyle said on Monday's taping of The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Habba is representing Trump and team in a case presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron, just weeks before each party is set to remind the court about key evidence presented throughout the trial on January 11, 2024 as part of the $250 million fraud lawsuit brought against him and his company.
Donald Trump, his sons Eric Trump and and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization are accused of engaging in a decade-long plot in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth for more favorable loan terms, for which they have denied wrongdoing.
When Guilfoyle made her plea to Habba to help Don. Jr and Eric get their names cleared on Monday, Habba flashed a thumbs up during their conversation, which prompted an iPhone graphic where fireworks and sparkles filled her screen.
"Really don't want to have to have to support Junior for the rest of his life!" Guilfoyle quipped. "Oh, my God. What is going on with the sparkles? Those are crazy."
Habba explained about the graphic, to which Guilfoyle replied positively. "Oh, that's hysterical! Oh, my God. I think that was just like an omen, a sign that good things are here to–."
"Yeah that was God's plan right there!" replied Habba.
"They're going to say, we're like witches now," Guilfoyle chimed in with a laugh. "Bewitched, everything. You should be worried. Maybe it's true."
Guilfoyle went on to describe Habba as a "sister from another mother" who is "one hell of a lawyer" and a "total fighter."
"When you got Habba in your corner and on your side, I like your odds," she concluded.
In a recent development, Trump's latest motion for a directed verdict to end his civil fraud trial was denied by the judge, who also shot down claims from Trump's lawyers that any financial misstatements are beyond the case's statute of limitations.