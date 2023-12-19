Anna Cardwell's Ex Michael Paying for Her Daughter's Academy Tuition as Custody Battle With Mama June Heats Up
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, said that he's been a "stable and consistent part" of her daughter Kaitlyn's life since she was an infant while fighting for custody of the 11-year-old after Anna's death from cancer at 29.
In court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Michael explained that he's been a father figure for Kaitlyn "even years after his divorce" from Anna in May 2020, disclosing that he is currently funding Kaitlyn's tuition at a christian academy in Irvington, Georgia.
A 2023-2024 school tuition rate sheet for the academy shows that it costs $325 per student due at registration plus yearly tuition itself for $3870, which accounts for $90 weekly.
Michael is the biological father of Anna's youngest daughter, Kylee, 8, who is now in his custody while he deals with the legal battle ahead after suing Anna's reality star mom, Mama June Shannon, for custody of Kaitlyn.
Michael claimed that Kaitlyn's father is a man named Caleb Clark, who "has met the child only once" and allegedly refused to take a DNA test. In the docs, Michael claimed that Clark told Anna that "he did not want to support her or the child in any way."
Michael said that he has "fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role" in Kaitlyn's life, noting their "bonded and dependent" relationship was fostered and supported by Anna.
The petitioner went on to explain that he is the "only living person who has shown a constant and continued interest in the minor child's well being," claiming that Kaitlyn being in his custody and reunited with her sister would be "in the child's best interests."
Michael noted that Anna was raised by her maternal grandmother since she was approximately 8-years-old and didn't go back to June's home until she was 17, claiming that Anna had a very "sorted'' dynamic with June throughout her life and went "various periods of time without speaking to her." He alleged that June's presence in Kaitlyn's life has "been inconsistent."
June told TMZ she will see Michael in court, adding that Kaitlyn wants to be with her and her husband, Justin, and anything otherwise "would be going against her wishes."
Anna died earlier this month after a 10-month battle with cancer. Loved ones laid her to rest during a viewing on December 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. and said their final goodbyes at her services held right after at Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia.