Anna Cardwell's Ex Michael Paying for Her Daughter's Academy Tuition as Custody Battle With Mama June Heats Up

Michael said that he has "fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role" in Kaitlyn's life, noting their "bonded and dependent" relationship was fostered and supported by Anna.

The petitioner went on to explain that he is the "only living person who has shown a constant and continued interest in the minor child's well being," claiming that Kaitlyn being in his custody and reunited with her sister would be "in the child's best interests."

Michael noted that Anna was raised by her maternal grandmother since she was approximately 8-years-old and didn't go back to June's home until she was 17, claiming that Anna had a very "sorted'' dynamic with June throughout her life and went "various periods of time without speaking to her." He alleged that June's presence in Kaitlyn's life has "been inconsistent."