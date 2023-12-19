Vladimir Putin Denies 'Mystery Virus Outbreak' as Ambulances Line Up in Front of Russian Hospitals: Report
Russian authorities recently denied reports that there was a “mystery virus outbreak” sweeping across Moscow despite videos suggesting otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after Vladimir Putin ordered Covid-19 hospitals to temporarily reopen following a new virus strain in September, a Russian Telegram channel reported that there was an outbreak of pneumonia taking place across the Russian capital.
The channel also claimed that dozens of hospitals were seen lining up outside Moscow hospital amid the “mystery virus outbreak.”
"A queue of ambulances at Infectious Diseases Hospitals No. 1 and No. 2 in Moscow," the Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote on Sunday. "Most of the sick people have pneumonia.”
“About 30 ambulances gathered at the first hospital, and more than 10 ambulances at the second hospital,” the outlet added alongside a video of the ambulance queue.
The Moscow Department of Health downplayed the "mystery virus outbreak" and claimed that there was "no significant increase in hospitalizations in the city."
"The situation when several ambulances arrive for hospitalization in an infectious diseases hospital is standard," the department said in a statement. "The growth in the incidence of ARVI and COVID in Moscow has slowed down; the figures for the last week do not exceed the data of the previous period.”
“COVID incidence rates have been declining for 2 weeks,” the department continued. “Over the next 1-2 weeks, the incidence rate is predicted to reach a plateau."
According to the Moscow Department of Health, it is “standard practice” to have dozens of ambulances lined up outside the hospitals during “peak hours” and there was no “emergency situation” to worry about.
"Having up to 24 cars on site at the same time is standard practice during peak hours and is not a queue or an emergency situation,” the department explained. "The hospital regularly monitors the arrival of patients.”
“The situation, when there were about 23 cars on the territory, was resolved within half an hour.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors of a “mystery virus outbreak” sweeping across Moscow and Russia this week came shortly after Putin ordered the temporary reopening of Covid-19 hospitals across the country in September.
Russian sources revealed that a new Covid-19 strain appeared among several patients, and Kremlin officials ordered public servants to start wearing masks again amid fears that the variant would mutate further.
“On September 18, the previous coronavirus rules were returned to the Government House,” Baza reported at the time. “Now officials must again wear masks and reduce the number of visitors, as well as limit contact between themselves and the number of business trips.”
“The elevators in the Kremlin have also been switched to quarantine mode: they will transport no more than three people at a time,” the outlet added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin is said to be “mortally afraid” of catching Covid-19 or any other virus that may be spreading across Russia.