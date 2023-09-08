Sen. Josh Hawley 'Concerned' Mitch McConnell, 81, Will Hurt Republican Chances in 2024
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, 81, faced further scrutiny to retire from within his political party after his second freezing episode, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Senator Josh Hawley, 43, said he was "concerned" that the Minority Leader is a threat to Republican's winning chances in 2024 — if he remains in office.
On Thursday, the Missouri senator appeared on Fox News and spoke to Laura Ingraham, who asked the lawmaker his thoughts about McConnell's impact on future election outcomes. The aging leader has faced pressure to hang his hat after suffering the double bizarre freezing incidents.
"McConnell stays in as leader through the end of 2024. How does that affect Republicans’ chances? Are you concerned?" Ingraham asked Hawley, who quickly responded, "Yeah, I am concerned."
"I get asked about it constantly. I understand why people are concerned about it, I’m concerned about it," Hawley continued. "Listen Laura, I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t vote for Mitch McConnell for leader."
"He is not my choice to be leader and so I think we need a change. I’ve said that for months," the Missouri lawmaker added.
Hawley's comments to Ingraham echoed earlier remarks he made that same day when he said McConnell should step down from power after a series of health issues in recent months. Before McConnell's recent freezes, the senator fell in March and suffered a concussion.
"If you’re concerned about the president’s ability to do his job, and I am, and a lot of Republicans say they are, you have to be concerned when it’s someone from your own party," Hawley said of the Minority Leader. "Do I think McConnell should be Leader? No. If you’re concerned about Biden’s ability to do his job, then you’ve got to be concerned when it’s somebody of your own party."
Despite calls to resign from fellow senators as well as Republican members of Congress, McConnell announced this week he has no intention of leaving office any time soon.
"I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term," McConnell said at Wednesday's press event.
When pressed about his health, McConnell fired back, "I think Dr. Monahan covered the subject, fully."
McConnell was referring to the letter Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan wrote, which cleared the Minority Leader to return to work after the second freezing spell.
"You've had a chance to read it. I don't have anything to add to it. I think it should answer any reasonable question," McConnell added.