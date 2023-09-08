Sen. Josh Hawley 'Concerned' Mitch McConnell, 81, Will Hurt Republican Chances in 2024

Hawley's comments to Ingraham echoed earlier remarks he made that same day when he said McConnell should step down from power after a series of health issues in recent months. Before McConnell's recent freezes, the senator fell in March and suffered a concussion.

"If you’re concerned about the president’s ability to do his job, and I am, and a lot of Republicans say they are, you have to be concerned when it’s someone from your own party," Hawley said of the Minority Leader. "Do I think McConnell should be Leader? No. If you’re concerned about Biden’s ability to do his job, then you’ve got to be concerned when it’s somebody of your own party."