‘Moody’ Robert De Niro Leaving Girlfriend Tiffany Chen With Taking Care of 8-Month-Old Baby, Actor’s Political Tirades ‘Driving Her Crazy’: Report
Legendary actor Robert De Niro has reportedly turned into a grumpy old man who’s driving his baby mama Tiffany Chen nuts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, The Raging Bull star, 80, recently raised eyebrows by going off-script at the Gotham Awards while paying tribute to his movie Killers of the Flower Moon.
After complaining his speech had been cut down without his permission, he ignored the teleprompter to read from his phone a rambling diatribe about Native American injustice as well as his archenemy, former President Donald Trump.
“Bob gets agitated so easily at home and evidently, at award shows too, and Tiffany has to deal with it,” a source told The National Enquirer. “It’s hard for her to live with such a moody person. And his political tirades are driving her crazy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the explosive actor was recently slapped with a whopping $1.2 million judgment in the lawsuit brought by his ex-assistant Graham Robinson.
In her lawsuit, Robinson claimed De Niro was a toxic boss who yelled at her and called her a “b----.”
- Leonardo DiCaprio Mad at Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro After They 'Dissed' Him on Movie Set : Report
- Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources
- 'Total Loser': Donald Trump Attacks Robert De Niro After Actor's Gotham Awards Speech — 'He Has Become Unwatchable'
Robinson used a voicemail that De Niro left her as evidence in the case. In the 54-second clip, the actor can be heard calling his employee, who was working from Spain at the time, a "spoiled brat." He added, "How dare you f------ disrespect me."
De Niro denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.
But his outrageous behavior has sparked fears the Oscar winner may be getting senile — and Tiffany, 45, has to bear the brunt of his outbursts while tending to their eight-month-old baby, Gia, with no wedding in sight.
“He’s at the computer raging over the politicians while Tiffany’s doing all the housework and taking care of the baby, but she’s at a loss over what to do,” the source told The National Enquirer.
“Anyone who knows Bob knows you can’t tell him what to do. So, she lets him rant and rave and just tries to zone it out. It’s a tough way to live,” said the source.