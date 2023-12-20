'Toxic' George Santos Not Wanted by 'Dancing With the Stars' Producers: Report

Dancing with the Stars seems to thrive on controversy, but even the glitzy ballroom drama draws the line at welcoming expelled congressman George Santos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to insiders, Santos, 35, didn't get an invite to ABC's DWTS — and he reportedly shouldn't count on ever taking his talents from Washington D.C. to the dance competition stage a la ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who competed on season 28.