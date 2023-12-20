'Toxic' George Santos Not Wanted by 'Dancing With the Stars' Producers: Report
Dancing with the Stars seems to thrive on controversy, but even the glitzy ballroom drama draws the line at welcoming expelled congressman George Santos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders, Santos, 35, didn't get an invite to ABC's DWTS — and he reportedly shouldn't count on ever taking his talents from Washington D.C. to the dance competition stage a la ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who competed on season 28.
"Santos is toxic," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "Even the dance world is shutting its doors!"
While the embattled ex-lawmaker reportedly said he "was never considering" going on the show, the source claimed otherwise.
"Serial liar George is literally shameless," the insider slammed the former New York representative before adding, "Pals half-joke they wouldn't be surprised if he stars in adult movies next!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for ABC and Santos for comment.
The report isn't the first time Santos' name has been in the mix of potential DWTS contestants for upcoming season 33.
Santos' made his debut as internet personality Ziwe's latest "iconic guest" when the satirical interviewer released her highly-anticipated, off-the-rails sit-down with the former congressman on Monday.
Amid the array of topics covered in the 20 minute interview, Ziwe asked Santos if he would be calling on Spicer for DWTS advice amid chatter that he would inevitably land on the show — especially given his schedule is now wide-open after becoming the sixth person in history to be expelled from congress on December 1.
"I don’t want to be Sean Spicer, let’s just call it that," Santos sarcastically replied.
While talking TV opportunities, Santos also made it clear that he disapproved of HBO's plans to film a documentary on his scandal-ridden brief stint in Congress.
HBO is reportedly working with Succession executive producer Frank Rich on a film adaptation of Mark Chiusano’s book, The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos.
"That movie’s not ever gonna happen," Santos said of the rumored HBO project. "The book has no perspective of me or anybody close to me. It's f------ fiction."
While it seems Santos is taking every exposure opportunity thrown his way — including peddling Cameos for quick cash — Ziwe asked, "What can we do to get you to go away?"
"Stop inviting me to your gigs," Santos snapped back before later adding, "But you can’t, because people want the content."