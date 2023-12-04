George Santos Hawking Cameo Videos for $150, Labels Himself an 'Icon' Days After Being Expelled From House
Disgraced politician George Santos launched a Cameo account where he will create custom videos for $150 a pop.
On Monday, Santos revealed his profile on the social media platform. The former GOP rep. wrote “Former congressional “Icon”!” in his profile with the emoji showing painted nails.
“The Expelled member of Congress from New York City,” Santos added.
It costs $10 to private message Santos but $150 for a personalized video from him. No videos have been posted to the account.
On Sunday, Santos tweeted, “The truth will set me free!”
The new gig comes days after the House voted to expel Santos over ethics violations. Santos was hit with a federal indictment over allegations of fraud, money laundering and theft.
In addition, The House Ethics Committee released a 56-page report into Santos which accused him of using campaign funds to pay for Botox, a $4k purchase at Hermes, and smaller purchases at Sephora and OnlyFans.
“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the report concluded.
After the vote to expel him took place, Santos was asked if he would stay around and use nonmember privileges because he had not been convicted. Santos said, "Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”
House members trashed Santos before the vote.
Rep. Mike Lawler said, “He defrauded voters, he defrauded donors. The facts and the evidence are there. He has been afforded all due process with respect to serving in this body."
He added, The Constitution clearly allows the House to govern itself, to create the rules by which the House is governed and to handle members’ conduct, and in this instance, it is abundantly clear that George Santos is unfit to serve in public office, period, from dogcatcher to Congress.”
“And so, you know, from my perspective, I think the chair of the ethics committee laid out a very compelling case yesterday on the House floor, and any member who watched it, listen to it, read the documents has more than enough information to act,” Lawler ended.
It doesn't appear Santos has any plans to law loy. Over the weekend, Santos agreed to a sit-down with comedian Ziwe.
Santos’ decision to join Cameo could be due to cable news execs lacking any interest in hiring him. According to Mediaite, sources at Fox, NBC, and CNN have no plans on bringing him on as a correspondent.