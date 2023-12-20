Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity Big Brother
Exclusive

Todrick Hall's Ex-Landlord Drops Lawsuit Over Alleged $100k Owed in Back Rent

celebrity big brother todrick hall unpaid rent landlord drops lawsuit la mansion not his home
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The homeowner who accused Todrick Hall of failing to pay rent for months dropped their never-ending court battle.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Avi Lavian informed the court he was dismissing all claims against the dancer in the case.

Article continues below advertisement
celebrity big brother todrick hall unpaid rent landlord drops lawsuit la mansion not his home
Source: MEGA

Avi said the dismissal was without prejudice, meaning he could refile the case at a later date.

As we previously reported, Avi leased Todrick his home in Sherman Oaks, California. The homeowner said the Celebrity Big Brother star agreed to pay $30k per month in rent.

Article continues below advertisement
celebrity big brother todrick hall unpaid rent landlord drops lawsuit la mansion not his home
Source: MEGA

On social media, Todrick posted videos where he claimed he had purchased the home in question. In reality, he was renting the home.

In the lawsuit, Avi claimed Todrick failed to pay rent for months and demanded $60k.

Article continues below advertisement

Avi claimed he served Todrick with the lawsuit but the dancer failed to respond. The homeowner asked the court to grant him a 6-figure default judgment.

The judge ended up siding with Avi and entered a default judgment in the amount of $102k against Todrick.

MORE ON:
Celebrity Big Brother
celebrity big brother todrick hall unpaid rent landlord drops lawsuit la mansion not his home
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As we first reported, weeks later, Todrick rushed to court pleading for the judgment to be vacated. His lawyer claimed Todrick was not aware of the case.

He said his client was an “entertainer with an international following and, as a result, with international travel commitments. He was traveling, most of the time out of the country, during the relevant time period in June, July, and August.”

“He also frequently performs on cruise ships. As a result, he is seldom home in California,” his lawyer added.

His lawyer claimed, “As a result, he was not personally served, and he did not personally receive the notice from Plaintiff.”

The judge agreed to vacate the default judgment and allowed Todrick time to file his response.

Article continues below advertisement

A few weeks later, Todrick denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued, “[Avi] repudiated the contract at issue and, therefore, terminated [Todrick’s] performance obligations prior to [Todrick] terminating his payments.”

Todrick claimed the landlord had “engaged in conduct that exposes them to liability to” Todrick, “who is entitled to set off the amounts owed by [Avi] against any damages that may be established.”

celebrity big brother todrick hall unpaid rent landlord drops lawsuit la mansion not his home
Source: MEGA

In addition, Taylor Swift’s one-time close friend claimed the lease in question was “substantively unconscionable.” He demanded the entire lawsuit be tossed.

Now, the case is officially closed.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Todrick is still fighting a separate lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay up on a $126k furniture bill.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.