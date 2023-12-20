Todrick Hall's Ex-Landlord Drops Lawsuit Over Alleged $100k Owed in Back Rent
The homeowner who accused Todrick Hall of failing to pay rent for months dropped their never-ending court battle.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Avi Lavian informed the court he was dismissing all claims against the dancer in the case.
Avi said the dismissal was without prejudice, meaning he could refile the case at a later date.
As we previously reported, Avi leased Todrick his home in Sherman Oaks, California. The homeowner said the Celebrity Big Brother star agreed to pay $30k per month in rent.
On social media, Todrick posted videos where he claimed he had purchased the home in question. In reality, he was renting the home.
In the lawsuit, Avi claimed Todrick failed to pay rent for months and demanded $60k.
Avi claimed he served Todrick with the lawsuit but the dancer failed to respond. The homeowner asked the court to grant him a 6-figure default judgment.
The judge ended up siding with Avi and entered a default judgment in the amount of $102k against Todrick.
As we first reported, weeks later, Todrick rushed to court pleading for the judgment to be vacated. His lawyer claimed Todrick was not aware of the case.
He said his client was an “entertainer with an international following and, as a result, with international travel commitments. He was traveling, most of the time out of the country, during the relevant time period in June, July, and August.”
“He also frequently performs on cruise ships. As a result, he is seldom home in California,” his lawyer added.
His lawyer claimed, “As a result, he was not personally served, and he did not personally receive the notice from Plaintiff.”
The judge agreed to vacate the default judgment and allowed Todrick time to file his response.
A few weeks later, Todrick denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued, “[Avi] repudiated the contract at issue and, therefore, terminated [Todrick’s] performance obligations prior to [Todrick] terminating his payments.”
Todrick claimed the landlord had “engaged in conduct that exposes them to liability to” Todrick, “who is entitled to set off the amounts owed by [Avi] against any damages that may be established.”
In addition, Taylor Swift’s one-time close friend claimed the lease in question was “substantively unconscionable.” He demanded the entire lawsuit be tossed.
Now, the case is officially closed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Todrick is still fighting a separate lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay up on a $126k furniture bill.