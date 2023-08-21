'Celebrity Big Brother' Star Todrick Hall Settles Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexually Harassing Ex-Assistant, Making Employee Watch Explicit Videos
Former Celebrity Big Brother star and one-time close friend to Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall, settled a lawsuit brought by his ex-assistant accusing him of sexually harassing him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall’s former assistant sued the entertainer in November 2022. The man used the pseudonym John Doe to bring the lawsuit.
The suit accused Hall of failure to pay minimum wages, various labor code violations, discrimination, harassment, failure to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination.
Doe said he worked for Hall as an executive assistant from May 2021 “until his wrongful termination” on July 29, 2021. He said he was responsible for overseeing Hall’s schedule, coordinating travel, organizing personal events, and various tasks.
Doe said Hall agreed to pay him $1,400 per week. However, he said the company “regularly failed to” pay him full wages, “instead paying him lesser amounts along with promises to later pay his back wages. Specifically, Hall would make statements to Plaintiff such as, “I know I need to pay you,” and promise to pay Plaintiff his back wages “later,” after certain “money comes in.”
Doe said despite not paying him due wages, Hall and his company “forced” him to work excessive amounts of overtime. He claimed to have worked 54 to 84 hours per week. In addition, he said he was improperly denied payments for rest and meal breaks.
The man said he worked six to seven days per week and anywhere from nine to 12-hour days. However, he said he was “only paid a total of $5,200 via Apple Pay and check — averaging $433 per week.
Doe said he was not reimbursed for expenses. He claimed Hall told him he was experiencing financial issues and that “money was tight." The assistant claimed Hall would give him cash to deposit in the assistant’s bank account.
Doe said Hall then used his account to pay his bills but the money did not always cover the expenses. The assistant said he “ended up paying some of Hall’s and the Company’s expenses out of his own pocket.”
He said the financial problems have caused him “considerable emotional distress.”
In addition, he claimed Hall “sexually harassed” him throughout his employment. He said during his interview the entertainer asked him if he was gay or straight. The assistant said he was gay. Doe said Hall proceeded to grill him about his personal life.
During his employment, Doe claimed Hall would frequently ask him about his sexual preferences and whether he was a “top or bottom.”
In the suit, Doe said he was forced to listen to Hall talk about his encounters with other men. He said Hall showed him explicit videos that other men had sent him and made inappropriate sexual comments to him.
Doe said he was wrongfully terminated in July 2021. He said Hall accused him of sleeping with one of his dancers which was against his rules. The assistant denied the claim.
The assistant said Hall failed to pay him the wages owed after terminating him. Doe said he sang the entire unpaid balance plus all his expenses reimbursed.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall and Doe reached a settlement in March 2023. The following month, Doe asked the court to dismiss the entire action.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Hall is facing a separate lawsuit over an alleged unpaid $100k bill for furniture and he’s fighting another case over unpaid rent.