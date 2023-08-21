'Celebrity Big Brother' Star Todrick Hall Settles Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexually Harassing Ex-Assistant, Making Employee Watch Explicit Videos

The man said he worked six to seven days per week and anywhere from nine to 12-hour days. However, he said he was “only paid a total of $5,200 via Apple Pay and check — averaging $433 per week.

Doe said he was not reimbursed for expenses. He claimed Hall told him he was experiencing financial issues and that “money was tight." The assistant claimed Hall would give him cash to deposit in the assistant’s bank account.

Doe said Hall then used his account to pay his bills but the money did not always cover the expenses. The assistant said he “ended up paying some of Hall’s and the Company’s expenses out of his own pocket.”