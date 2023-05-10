Todrick Hall Accused Of Refusing To Pay $126k Furniture Bill Months After Being Sued Over Unpaid Rent

Todrick Hall has been slapped with a brand-new lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay for furniture that was delivered to him in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company called Showroom Interiors has filed a lawsuit against Rodrick for breach of contract.

In the complaint, the company said Todrick entered into a written ‘Furniture Purchase’ agreement on May 20, 2021. Showroom Interiors said it provided furniture, artwork, accessories, and other home goods as requested by Todrick for a home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Showroom Interiors said Todrick agreed to pay $196,748 in exchange for the furniture. The company said it delivered the furniture.

However, it said Todrick breached the deal by failing to make the payment due on October 21, 2021. It said he once again breached the deal by missing the payment due in November. Eventually, Todrick paid $70k on the debt but Showroom said he still owes $126k on the bill. Todrick has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Back in March 2022, Todrick was sued by the landlord for his rental home in Sherman Oaks. The lawsuit accused Todrick of owing $60k in back rent. The suit said the ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant had agreed to pay $30k per month in rent but was 60 days behind at the time the lawsuit was filed. The lawsuit shocked fans who believed Todrick had purchased the home in question. The dancer posted a YouTube video where he made it appear he bought the pad.

"I have been wanting to buy a home for a very very long time, and this is a dream come true,” he said. Todrick did not respond to the lawsuit. In September, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Todrick to pay $102k to his ex-landlord.

Todrick was last seen in the MTV series The Real Friends of WeHo. Todrick tried to defend the show from a boycott from the LGBTQ+ community. He said, The fact that our community is boycotting the show is a shame.”