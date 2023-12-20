Ex-Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Arrested After Suspected L.A. Robbery Spree
Former NFL player Derrick Ward is in police custody on suspicion of robbing multiple businesses in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ward, who played with the 2007 New York Giants which conquered the undefeated New England Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl, is believed to be involved in the robberies of at least five businesses, including gas stations.
The 6-foot, 230-pound athlete who also played for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, was not suspected of using a firearm. TMZ reported he was believed to have used fear and force in the alleged criminal acts.
The ex-Super Bowl champion was arrested on Dec. 18 and booked at Valley Jail in Van Nuys at 6:26 p.m., online records showed. His bail has been set at $250,000 and records did not reveal an arraignment date.
It is unclear if Ward hired or has been assigned a criminal defense attorney as of Tuesday.
Ward unfortunately missed the 2008 Super Bowl after he suffered a fractured left fibula, which wrapped up his season early in Week 13.
"One of the hardest experiences I've ever been through," he previously told the New York Post. "Being able to finally do something in the league and help contribute to the season we had and not be able to play in the Super Bowl, I always dreamed about that when I was a little kid. I was just excited my teammates got me a Super Bowl ring."
Ward made a big comeback the next season and scored a career-high 1,025 yards.
The Los Angeles native developed his passion for the sport at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley before playing college football for Fresno State and Ottawa University in Kansas.
The former running back was drafted into the NFL in 2004. He remained in the league for nearly a decade.
Ward announced he was retiring from the NFL in a tweet posted on July 3, 2012, reflecting on the 93 games he played, from which he carried a total of 2,628 yards.
"To all my fans just wanted to let u know its been a great ride the last 9yrs but I'm calling it a career. I thank u all for believing in me!" he wrote.