Ex-Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Arrested After Suspected L.A. Robbery Spree

The 6-foot, 230-pound athlete who also played for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, was not suspected of using a firearm. TMZ reported he was believed to have used fear and force in the alleged criminal acts.

The ex-Super Bowl champion was arrested on Dec. 18 and booked at Valley Jail in Van Nuys at 6:26 p.m., online records showed. His bail has been set at $250,000 and records did not reveal an arraignment date.

It is unclear if Ward hired or has been assigned a criminal defense attorney as of Tuesday.