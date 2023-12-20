Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Knock $500K Off Listing Price in Desperate Effort to Sell Georgia Mansion

The on-again, off-again couple has dropped the listing price down to $5,500,000, according to TMZ.

While the home is certainly an iconic dwelling for Bravo fans, the price drop might not be enough to offload the home. When compared to other properties for sale nearby, including on the same street, the 15,694-square foot mansion is overpriced.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.