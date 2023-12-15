'I Just Don’t Want Mom to Cry:' Kim Zolciak's Child Reveals Why He Called 911 During Parents' Day-Long Domestic Spat
RadarOnline.com has obtained the heart-wrenching video that tragically explains why one of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s traumatized kids called 911 during their day-long domestic spat inside their Georgia mansion.
“I just don’t want my mom to cry,” the boy told the police officer as his voice trailed off sadly.
A patrol supervisor from the Milton Police Department was tasked with the grim duty of conducting the roughly two-minute interview with the feuding couple’s four children, ages 12, 11, and 10-year-old twins, following the Nov. 20, 2023, domestic mayhem call.
Arriving police were met with a “combative” Bierman, 38, who maniacally screamed, “I did not give you authorization, I know my rights, I know my rights!” as he tried to eject the officers from his home because he didn’t call them.
After threatening to arrest Biermann, the patrol supervisor blew him off and headed into the mansion’s kitchen, where the shell-shocked children had gathered to eat as the Real Housewives of Atlanta mom remained squirreled away inside her Land Rover to avoid contact with her estranged husband.
The kids immediately began talking over each other when the officer asked, “Who called” 911?
One child blamed his 10-year-old sister before another sibling claimed he was making the call but hung up once his brother entered the room.
“They’ve been fighting and hitting each other, I think,” one blurted out.
“Who’s been hitting who? the officer asked.
“Nobody’s been hitting anybody,” an older voice responded, adding to the confusion.
“I just don’t want Mom to cry,” another boy said solemnly.
“Did you just assume because your mom is crying someone has been hitting?” the officer asked gently. One of the boys claimed during a scrum at the top of the mansion stairs, “I think I saw dad hit mom.”
“I think my dad was trying to cover her mouth.”
The patrol supervisor eventually determined none of the children witnessed an assault and neither Zolciak nor Biermann reported being hit during the noisy fray.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zolciak told police one of her sons pleaded for permission to stay at a friend’s home to escape the mayhem, but Biermann refused.
It is unknown if police – who are mandatory reporters — called the Fulton County Division of Children and Family Services following the radio run where Biermann was caught on video having an epic meltdown.
“Our life! Our life and its f----- destroyed!!!” he screamed at the top of his lungs. When one officer asked why, Biermann hit the roof.
“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money. There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day and we’re not the next,” the former NFL star said with fury. “She f---- other men!! What do you want?” he said.
A message left with the Milton police was not returned. The couple was recently ordered by a Fulton County Superior Court judge to complete mediation in their divorce battle.