'I Just Don’t Want Mom to Cry:' Kim Zolciak's Child Reveals Why He Called 911 During Parents' Day-Long Domestic Spat

RadarOnline.com has obtained the heart-wrenching video that tragically explains why one of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s traumatized kids called 911 during their day-long domestic spat inside their Georgia mansion.

“I just don’t want my mom to cry,” the boy told the police officer as his voice trailed off sadly.

A patrol supervisor from the Milton Police Department was tasked with the grim duty of conducting the roughly two-minute interview with the feuding couple’s four children, ages 12, 11, and 10-year-old twins, following the Nov. 20, 2023, domestic mayhem call.