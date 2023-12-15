Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius Jackson Submits Alleged Texts From Actress to Prove His Claim She Punched Him

Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson accused the actress of being the aggressor during their relationship and submitted alleged text messages in court to support his claim. RadarOnline.com has obtained Darius’ response to Keke’s restraining order petition. As we first reported, last month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Keke a temporary restraining order that ordered Darius to stay 100 yards away from her and their son Leo.

Source: RadarOnline.com The alleged text.

In her filing, Keke claimed Darius had been emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship. She claimed they broke up in October after a 2-year relationship. Keke claimed Darius showed up at her home and demanded to see their son. She said she refused which led to an argument.

The actress claimed, “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.” Keke also detailed an alleged February 2020 incident where she said Darius “slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side.” Later, she said he “grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage of the alleged November 7 incident.

The judge granted Keke sole custody of their son until a future hearing on the matter. Now, in his response, Darius accused Keke of being the aggressor in the relationship. He demanded the court not make the restraining order permanent.

In his response, he claimed, “During our relationship, [Keke] was verbally and physically abusive. She frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.” Darius accused Keke of punching him in the face at a birthday party on August 20, 2021. He said her friend tried to stop her. Darius said Keke text him after the incident telling him she was “sorry for hitting you.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage of the alleged November 7 incident.

Keke’s ex included a screenshot of the text exchange in his response. The alleged text showed Keke writing a lengthy message to Darrius where she said she was “ashamed of how” she behaved.

She added, “I’m sorry for hitting you. I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I’m sorry for that. I am mad at the situation, I’m mad at myself … I’m deeply affected and afraid because it’s such a deep heaviness that I don’t want to feel anymore. It’s not your fault nor job to alleviate it from me, I honestly need you to pray on it.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage from the alleged incident in February.

Keke added, “I gotta be here at work. I have no time today to just sleep and heal. I was up all night. I forgot all my s--- at home. I’m in every single scene. Yet, I did this all to myself.” The actress has yet to respond to Darius’ allegations.

The judge had set a hearing in the matter for December, but the parties asked for it to be postponed. Now, the exes will face off in court next month.