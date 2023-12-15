Keke Palmer's Ex-BF Darius Jackson Demands Joint Physical Custody of Son Leo Following Actress' Abuse Accusations

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson finally responded to the actress' custody case — weeks after being hit with a restraining order over alleged abuse. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Darius objected to Keke's request for sole custody of their 10-month-old son Leo.

Source: @KEKE/INSTAGRAM

As we previously reported, last month, Keke filed a case in Los Angeles Superior Court. She said Darius should be awarded visitation of the child. At the same time, Keke filed a petition for a restraining order against Darius. She claimed he had been physically and mentally abusive to her during their relationship.

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage of the alleged November 7 incident.

The judge granted Keke a temporary restraining order which instructed Darius to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their son until a future hearing. The court also granted Keke temporary sole custody of Leo. A court date had been set for last week but the parties called off the hearing to try to resolve the matter privately. However, the restraining order is still in full effect.

In his recent response, Darius said KeKe should not have primary custody. He suggested they both be awarded joint physical and legal custody of Leo. In addition, he asked that Keke be ordered to pay all legal fees associated with the case. Regarding child support, he asked that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

Further, Darius said he understood the terms of the temporary restraining order. As RadarOnline.com first reported, as part of her restraining order plea, Keke submitted a declaration that accused Darius of getting physical with her on two occasions.

In her petition, Keke claimed she broke things off with Darius in October 2023 after being on and off since 2021. Keke described an alleged incident on November 7 where she claimed Darius showed up at her home unannounced and demanded to see their son.

The actress said she refused to let Darius take their son to a football game which upset him. She said he started to yell at her. “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she said.

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage from the alleged incident in February.

The actress also described another alleged incident in February 2022 where Keke claimed Darius was upset over a photo of her in a bikini. “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” she wrote.

As part of her petition, Keke submitted various photos of screenshots from her security camera. Sources close to Darius said he denied the claims of abuse.