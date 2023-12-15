Kenya Moore's Ex-Husband Marc Daly Agrees to Let Their 4-Year-Old Daughter Film 'RHOA' in Divorce Deal

Kenya Moore's ex-husband Marc Daly will not fight their 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn filming Real Housewives of Atlanta — despite his previous objections to the minor being around the drama. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, as part of the exes' divorce, Marc agreed that his ex could continue to have Brooklyn appear in future seasons.

His custody proposal read, "Mother shall have final authority to decide whether to include the minor child on the Bravo show or for any other economic opportunities for Mother; however, Mother shall be required to discuss the opportunity with Father. Mother shall notify Father of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise Father of the content of the appearance."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kenya and Marc split in 2019. The following year, Kenya filed a custody case where she demanded primary physical custody of Brooklyn. Marc agreed with the physical custody request but demanded joint legal custody.

As part of the custody case, Marc objected to Brooklyn filming Real Housewives of Atlanta and argued it was inappropriate. Kenya argued her job required her to show all aspects of her life including her raising her child In the end, Kenya was awarded primary custody of Brooklyn and allowed to feature her daughter on the show. The judge said he was "not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

The reality star officially filed for divorce in May 2021. As part of the divorce, Kenya demanded child support from Marc. In response, he demanded an interest in the Georgia home they shared during their marriage. The property was purchased by Kenya before the marriage.

As part of the divorce case, the issue of Brooklyn filming Real Housewives of Atlanta was raised once again by Marc. In his motion, filed in July, first reported by RadarOnline.com, he demanded Kenya be found in contempt of court for allegedly failing to inform him of certain projects like she was required to per the court order.

In addition, he took issue with Brooklyn being present during filming when Kenya’s costar Marlo Hampton attempted to kick down the door of Kenya’s hotel room, where the 4-year-old was sleeping. Kenya asked the court to deny Marc’s motion for contempt. She claimed he was aware of all the projects their daughter participated in. Regarding the RHOA scene, she claimed Brooklyn was asleep and didn’t even know about Marlo’s behavior.

Per his custody proposal, submitted before the case was finalized, he not only agreed to continue allowing Brooklyn to appear on RHOA, but he also wanted permission to have his daughter appear on television shows he planned to appear on in the future. Marc asked that he have "final authority to decide whether to include the minor child on a television show or for any other economic opportunities for Father."

However, he said he would "discuss the opportunity with [Kenya] and would notify [her] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Kenya] of the content of the appearance." Kenya previously claimed Marc had informed her of his alleged plans to join a reality show.

After the divorce deal was signed off by the court, Kenya spoke out about being excited to move on with her life. "After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce," Kenya said. "I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most."