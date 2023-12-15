'Pathetic Little Coward': Satanic Temple Leader Slams Ron DeSantis for Blaming Iowa Holiday Display Controversy on Donald Trump
The leader of the Satanic Temple trashed Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor blamed Donald Trump for a controversy taking place at the Iowa State Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Satanic Temple made headlines earlier this week after the religious group erected a Satanic altar inside the Iowa State Capitol for the holiday season.
The move faced tremendous backlash, and a Christian military veteran was ultimately arrested on Thursday for destroying the holiday display.
DeSantis spoke about the controversy during a CNN town hall event on Tuesday, and the Florida governor blamed the controversy on Trump for recognizing the Satanic Temple as a tax-exempt religion back in 2019.
But according to Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves, ex-President Trump had nothing to do with the group being recognized as a tax-exempt religion.
“Our IRS tax-exempt application certainly never came across Trump’s desk,” Greaves explained during an interview with CNN on Thursday.
“Trump wouldn’t have comprehended it if he had seen it, and I think DeSantis knows that,” he continued. “It’s just another display of cowardice from a politician who wants to play ignorant.”
Greaves then challenged DeSantis to a debate and called the 2024 GOP primary candidate a “pathetic little coward” for blaming the Iowa State Capitol controversy on Trump.
“I think he knows better,” the Satanic Temple co-founder said. “I would be happy to debate him at any point.”
“I do think he is being a pathetic little coward when he tries to use us as a ploy to appeal to a mob of people who just don’t understand what somebody like him very well should understand and should convey to the public instead of riling up fears and animosity between different people,” Greaves added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, DeSantis blamed Trump for the Satanic Temple controversy during a CNN town hall event on Tuesday.
According to DeSantis, the Satanic Temple was protected and legally allowed to erect the Satanic statue inside the Iowa State Capitol this holiday season because Trump’s administration recognized the group as a religion four years ago.
“So, it’s interesting, I heard this and then I was like, well how did it get there?” the Florida governor told CNN host Jake Tapper. “Is that even a religion?”
“And lo and behold, the Trump Administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion,” DeSantis added.
DeSantis then criticized Trump for recognizing the Satanic Temple as a religion and blasted the former administration for the 2019 IRS ruling.
“My view would be that’s not a religion that the founding fathers were trying to create, but I do think that IRS ruling – I was really surprised to see that they did that,” he explained.
“I don’t think that was the right decision,” DeSantis added on Tuesday. “We’re going to recognize Satan as a religion? That’s wrong.”
“In Florida, I don’t think we probably would have had it up,” DeSantis concluded.