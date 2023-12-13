Ron DeSantis Blames Donald Trump for Satanic Altar Erected Inside Iowa’s State Capitol: 'They Recognized It as a Religion!'

Network host Jake Tapper, who moderated the town hall event, asked DeSantis whether the Satanic altar should remain inside Iowa’s Capitol building – at which point DeSantis slammed the Trump Administration for recognizing the Satanic Temple as a religion back in 2019.

“So, it’s interesting, I heard this and then I was like, well how did it get there?” the Florida governor said. “Is that even a religion? And lo and behold, the Trump Administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion.”