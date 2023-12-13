SEE THE PHOTOS: Shocking Evidence Used in Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul's Home Invasion Attacker's Criminal Case
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking array of crime scene photographs of the vicious home invasion hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s 83-year-old husband Paul.
The federal prosecutors released some of the graphic pictures several weeks after a jury found conspiracy theorist David DePape, 42, guilty of assault on a family member of a federal official with a dangerous weapon and attempted kidnapping.
The trove of evidence photos showed how DePape used a mini sledgehammer with a yellow handle to bash the windowpane of a back patio door during the brazen October 28, 2022, home invasion at the then House Speaker’s San Francisco brick mansion.
Once inside the unhinged intruder accosted a stunned Paul Pelosi with a hammer and demanded “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?"
The MAGA loving DePape was also armed with a several bags of zip ties, rope and duct tape during the terrifying siege that grew violent when the intruder learned the long-time pol was in Washington, D.C.
"It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible," Paul Pelosi testified during DePape’s trial.
The chilling hammer attack, which was caught on police bodycam video, occurred after Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 and tactfully told a dispatcher that a man was in his home looking for the Speaker.
The chilling hammer attack, which was caught on police bodycam video, occurred after patrol officers arrived at the home and confronted DePape who maintained a tight grip on the helpless Paul, who suffered a fractured skull.
The agitated DePape is then seen walloping Paul three times in the head as they tumble to the floor.
In a police jailhouse interview, DePape railed against Hillary Clinton and accused Nancy Pelosi of being the “leader of the pack” viciously targeting former President Donald Trump, and then blathered about several right-wing QAnon conspiracy theories, according to Business Insider.
During the November trial, DePape testified he was “surprised and confused” when he learned the Speaker was not home and grew frustrated because his plan was “basically ruined.”
"He was never my target and I'm sorry that he got hurt," DePape told the jurors.
DePape did not react to the guilty verdict announced after the jury deliberated for eight hours.
"In America, people are free to believe whatever they want and engage in passionate political debate," U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said outside the courtroom following the November 16 verdict.
"This guilty verdict on all counts sends a clear message, that regardless of what your beliefs are, what you cannot do is physically attack a member of Congress or their immediate family for their performance of their job."
DePape, who was living in a garage in Richmond, California faces up to 50 years in prison.