Lawyer Drops 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband's Miami Restaurant as Client in $505k Eviction Battle Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 13 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas’ restaurant was dropped by its lawyer as part of an ongoing eviction battle. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Florida attorney Arthur Jones asked for permission to withdraw as representation for Thomas’ Bar One.

The lawyer said, “Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the Attorney and Defendant which render the Attorney unable to continue representing Defendant.” The judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Thomas has run the waterfront Miami restaurant since 2019. Last year, Bar One's landlord Bentley Bay Retail sued the company over a massive debt. Bentley Bay said Thomas had struggled to pay bills related to the business for years. It said Thomas agreed to pay $270k in outstanding fees in 2020. However, the company said he submitted various checks that were returned for insufficient funds which led them to take the matter to court. By the time it filed suit, the company said the debt swelled to $422k.

Earlier this year, Thomas denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out. He claimed he had reached a deal over the back rent owed to Bentley Bay. However, this month, Bentley Bay claimed Thomas had failed to pay the amount agreed to in the deal and it demanded he cough up $505k immediately.

The landlord asked the court for permission to evict Thomas' restaurant if the money wasn't paid in a couple of weeks. Thomas has yet to respond to the recent accusations by the landlord.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Thomas had plans to open a second restaurant nearby called 1 Society. In 2022, the reality star announced he was opening a new “upscale supper club” and planned to spend $3 million on the project.

However, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed he was sued by the landlord of the venue where it was to be located over unpaid rent before it even opened. In the end, Thomas' company was ordered to turn over the keys to the venue. Thomas has yet to find a new location for the business.