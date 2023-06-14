'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Marc Pleads With Judge for Private Divorce Trial With No Public Audience

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly is begging that the public is not allowed to watch their upcoming divorce trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc wants the trial, scheduled to start later this month, to be sealed.

He told the judge both he and Kenya were “celebrity figures.” He said his ex “appears on a television show that airs nationally and internationally.” “The parties' relationship status has received a lot of media attention due to [Kenya’s] detailing their private issues on the reality television show she is filming,” his motion reads.

Source: mega

Marc sealed portions of his motion which listed the reasons he believes the trial should be sealed. Kenya has yet to respond to his request. As we first reported, Kenya filed for divorce in May 2021, years after the couple’s 2019 split. In her petition, the Bravo star listed the date of separation as September 19, 2019, and said they have been living separate lives ever since.

Source: mega

The reality star said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation. Prior to the divorce, the two hashed out a deal where Kenya would have primary custody with Marc having visitation. The trial is expected to be full of bombshells as Marc and Kenya are fighting over her Georgia home. She purchased the pad before the marriage, but Marc believes she owes him a cut of the property.

As we first reported, Marc recently accused Kenya of refusing to sign a “Partial Settlement Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan” that the parties reached during mediation on May 11, 2023. Marc said the deal was reached after 7.5 hours of negotiations. However, he said Kenya has failed to execute the paperwork.

Source: @kenyamoore/instagram

He believes Kenya’s actions are due to her desire to drag out the case. He said her actions “reflect her continued attempt to expand these proceedings.” Marc has demanded Kenya be ordered to pay his legal fees associated with bringing his motion. The case is ongoing.