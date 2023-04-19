Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Dropped By Divorce Lawyer Weeks Before Trial With ‘RHOA’ Star
Kenya Moore’s ex-husband Marc Daly has been dropped by his lawyer only weeks before he’s set to face off with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Marc’s lawyer Regina Edwards informed the court of her request to withdraw from the case.
Edwards said that Marc has 10 days to object to her motion. Further, the lawyer said Marc will be responsible for preparing for trial and hiring a new lawyer.
She noted that the trial is scheduled for May 22, 2023, but said “however, said proceedings will not be affected by the undersigned’s withdrawal.”
As we first reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May 2021. In the petition, she listed the date of separation as September 19, 2019, and noted they had been living in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.”
The Bravo star said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation. The couple shares a daughter named Brooklyn, who was born in 2018.
Marc agreed to the divorce and with Kenya having primary custody. However, he demanded joint legal custody.
As we first reported, prior to the divorce, Kenya filed a legal case over custody of Brooklyn. During the battle, Marc attempted to block their daughter from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta without his approval.
Kenya argued her job required her to share her life which included Brooklyn. The judge ended up allowing Kenya to film but said Marc had input on the films she shot.
The judge said he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”
Further, the order stated, “The evidence has further shown that if [Kenya] is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed.”
In the divorce, Marc said he believed Kenya owed him a cut of the home they shared. Kenya purchased he pad before getting hitched.
In addition, Marc demanded Kenya pay his legal bills in the case. The case is ongoing.