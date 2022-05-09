Kenya Moore Reaches Deal With Ex Marc Daly To Seal Financial Records In Bitter Divorce
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has reached a deal with her ex-Marc Daly in court after he accused her of refusing to turn over her financial documents.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Bravo star and her estranged husband are still battling it out before a judge but working towards a settlement.
As we first reported, earlier this year, Marc claimed Kenya was dragging her feet on providing him with information on her finances.
He said she took months to turn over basic documents and even failed to submit a proposed child support worksheet. Marc pleaded with the court for help in getting Kenya to act.
A new court order filed reveals the parties appeared for a hearing last month. The judge said Kenya admitted to not turning over all the documents citing “privacy concerns.”
As a result, Marc and Kenya reached a confidentiality agreement and she will now produce the documents. The development means the two can start having real negotiation talks and try to wrap the divorce up.
As we first reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May 2021. She listed the date of separation as September 19, 2019.
The RHOA star said they had been living in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.” In her petition, she said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation.
The couple shares a daughter named Brooklyn who was born in 2018.
Marc responded to the case by agreeing to Kenya having primary custody, but he demanded joint legal custody — to allow him to make important decisions in his daughter’s life.
Prior to the divorce, Kenya had filed a separate case over custody of Brooklyn. In that battle, Marc attempted to block their kid from appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta without his approval.
Kenya said her employment required her to share her life including her baby girl. The judge presiding over the case sided with Kenya but allowed Marc to have input on the scenes she would shoot for Bravo.
In the divorce, Marc said he believes he’s owed a cut of the home that shared during their marriage — owned by Kenya. All signs point to her gearing up for a battle over that request. He also demanded she covers his legal bills.
The case is still pending in Georgia with both still legally married to the other.