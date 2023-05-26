‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Set to Face Off With Ex Marc Daly in Court as They Fight Over Child Support, Georgia Home
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will come face to face with her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly in their upcoming divorce trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge has ordered the trial to start in June. Both parties are expected to appear in person.
As we first reported, Kenya’s ex Marc Daly was recently dropped by his divorce attorney Regina Edwards. Despite Marc being without representation, the court still set the trial date.
The trial is expected to be explosive given the exes have been on bad terms ever since their 2019 split. Kenya filed for divorce in May 2021. She listed the date of separation as September 19, 2019, and said they have been living separate lives ever since.
The reality star said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation.
The couple shares a daughter named Brooklyn, who was born in 2018. The two hashed out a custody agreement before the divorce was filed. Per the deal, Kenya has primary custody of Brooklyn.
In the divorce, Marc is still on board with Kenya having primary custody but now wants joint legal custody, which would allow him to have a say in important life decisions.
In addition, Kenya asked the court to shut down Marc’s attempts to stake a claim in the home she purchased in 2015.
In his filing, Marc said, “The parties' marital residence is located in Atlanta, Georgia at which Wife and the child currently reside. Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties' marital residence.”
Kenya has also requested monthly child support from Marc.
As we first reported, in the previous custody battle, Marc tried to block Brooklyn from filming RHOA without his approval.
Kenya told the court her television contract required her to share all aspects of her life, which includes Brooklyn.
She denied Brooklyn has been or would be put in an inappropriate situation.
The judge ended up siding with Kenya. He found that there was no evidence presented that showed the RHOA star would put her daughter in, “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”