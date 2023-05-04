'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Dating Israeli Entrepreneur After Messy Split From Ex Marc Daly
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is moving on romantically with a hard-working entrepreneur after her breakup from estranged husband Marc Daly, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Viewers will see sparks flying between Kenya and her new flame, Roi Shlomo, in upcoming episodes after he made his Bravo debut in the action-packed season 15 trailer.
The Israeli restaurateur has multiple successful businesses that he founded including Kale Me Crazy, a superfood café with a revenue estimated around $13.4 million. He also founded Turks & Caicos' Aziza Restaurant & Lounge and ATL's Kanvas Event Space.
In the trailer, Kenya wasn't afraid to pull out the flattery. "You look sexy," she told him.
She later spilled in a confessional, "We might be looking at another Mr. Moore."
However, there were some troubles brewing between Kenya and her longtime onscreen foe, Marlo Hampton, who claimed to have previously dated her new love interest.
"Roi has been someone that I've known for a while, over a year, as friends and I just think we have a lot in common," Kenya told Entertainment Tonight. "We have friends in common, likes in common and, if nothing else, a great friendship."
"It's not true," Kenya said of Marlo's claims, shutting them down. "It's 100 percent not true. She makes up everything. You can't believe a word that comes out of her mouth."
As we previously reported, Kenya filed for divorce from her now-ex Marc in May 2021 after four years of marriage. At the time, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the reality star was demanding sole physical and legal custody of their baby girl, Brooklyn.
Marc responded by requesting joint legal custody of Brooklyn, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, although he agreed that Moore could have primary physical custody.
A judge later ruled that Brooklyn could continue filming the reality show because he found no evidence it was harmful despite Marc's concerns.
Kenya and Marc separated in September 2019 and she revealed in January 2023 they are still trying to hash out their divorce because the exes didn't have a prenup.
The Bravolebrity also shared her hopes for the future with ET, adding, "I think once we put the divorce drama to bed, I think that he can focus on being a dad, and that's what I'm looking forward to."