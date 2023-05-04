'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Dating Israeli Entrepreneur After Messy Split From Ex Marc Daly

However, there were some troubles brewing between Kenya and her longtime onscreen foe, Marlo Hampton, who claimed to have previously dated her new love interest.

"Roi has been someone that I've known for a while, over a year, as friends and I just think we have a lot in common," Kenya told Entertainment Tonight. "We have friends in common, likes in common and, if nothing else, a great friendship."

"It's not true," Kenya said of Marlo's claims, shutting them down. "It's 100 percent not true. She makes up everything. You can't believe a word that comes out of her mouth."

