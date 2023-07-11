Kenya Moore’s Ex Demands She Be Found in Contempt, Furious 4-year-old Daughter Was Near ‘RHOA’ Argument

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc is furious the 4-year-old was present during filming when RHOA star Marlo Hampton attempted to kick down the door of Kenya’s hotel room, where Brooklyn was sleeping.

Before the divorce, Kenya filed a separate case over custody, pleading for primary custody. As part of the case, Marc fought to keep Brooklyn off RHOA.

Marc and Kenya are in the middle of a bitter divorce war. They are set to face off in a trial later this month.

In the end, the parties agreed Kenya would have sole custody of Brooklyn with Marc having visitation. The judge ruled the minor could appear on RHOA but with restrictions.

The judge said he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

As part of the court order, the judge ruled that Kenya would have final authority to decide to include Brooklyn on RHOA, or for any other economic opportunities. However, the judge said Kenya was required to discuss the opportunity with Marc. “[Kenya] shall notify [Marc] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Marc] of the content of the appearance; the minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age appropriate.”