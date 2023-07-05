‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Demands Ex Pay Her Divorce Legal Bills, Details Failed 7-hour Negations Over Child Support
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has demanded her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly pay her legal fees for having to fight him over an alleged settlement reached as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we first reported, Kenya and Marc are set to face off in a trial this month as they fight over child support and the division of property.
The Bravo star filed for divorce in 2021 after splitting with Marc in 2019. The exes share a daughter named Brooklyn. Prior to the divorce, Kenya brought a separate custody petition demanding primary custody.
In the end, the two agreed Brooklyn would live with Kenya and have visitation with Marc.
In her divorce filing, Kenya has demanded child support from Marc while he wants a cut of her Georgia home that was purchased before they wed.
Recently, Marc demanded the court enforce a partial settlement agreement. He claimed the deal was reached during mediation on May 11, 2023.
He said Kenya agreed to the terms after 7.5 hours of negotiations. During the session, the reality star was represented by counsel, but Marc was without a lawyer after being dropped by his first attorney.
Marc said despite the deal being reached, Kenya refused to execute it to make it official. He believed she was dragging her feet in an attempt to “expand these proceedings.”
He asked the court to award him attorney fees for having to bring the motion.
Now, Kenya has fired back at her ex’s claims. She said the parties did hold a mediation on May 11 after several previous attempts were canceled by Marc.
Her motion read, “During mediation, it was clear Respondent was not negotiating in good faith, and another clear attempt to reach a divorce agreement. After 7.5 hrs of mediation, and based on advice of counsel [Kenya] chose to end the session due to Respondent’s inability to agree on most essential terms.”
Kenya said no agreement was reached despite Marc’s claims. Her lawyer argued, “It is well established that no contract exists until all essential terms have been agreed to, and the failure to agree to even one essential term means that there is no agreement to be enforced. An agreement between two parties will occur only when the minds meet at the same time, upon the same subject matter, and in the same sense.”
“During the over 7hr mediation, [Marc] made clear many of the terms in dispute he would not agree to. Through [Marc’s] own omission, he stated “I did not agree with the proposed terms.” Mediation was ended without [Kenya’s] counsel being informed of any agreement and thus was not signed with counsel or [Kenya].”
Kenya has demanded Marc pay her legal fees for having to fight his motion over the alleged settlement. The judge has yet to rule.