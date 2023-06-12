Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Accuses ‘RHOA’ Star of Refusing to Sign Settlement Documents in Attempt to Drag Out Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly has rushed to court demanding she is ordered to execute a partial settlement agreement they reached as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we first reported, Marc and Kenya are headed to trial this month where they will fight over child support and property. The Bravo star filed for divorce in 2021 and the exes have been battling it out in court ever since. The two share a daughter named Brooklyn.