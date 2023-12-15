Trump Co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro Spills Shocking New Details About December 2020 Oval Office Meeting: 'There Was Zero Hope for Wisconsin'
One of Donald Trump’s Georgia co-defendants recently spilled shocking new details about an Oval Office meeting that took place in December 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced indictments against Trump and 18 additional co-defendants earlier this year, Kenneth Chesebro spoke to election crime prosecutors in Michigan regarding a similar case.
Chesebro previously served as Trump’s lawyer. He also pleaded guilty to the election fraud charges against him in Georgia in October.
According to tapes obtained by CNN on Wednesday, Chesebro told the Michigan prosecutors about the alleged advice then-President Trump received during the December 2020 Oval Office meeting.
The meeting was held shortly after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to then-candidate Joe Biden, and the then-president and his advisors allegedly met to discuss ways in which to salvage the devastating election loss.
“It’s clear that Troupis personally told the president there was zero hope for Wisconsin,” Chesebro said regarding Wisconsin lawyer Jim Troupis and Trump. “As part of this message, I think, crafted to try to get him to concede or just you know, give up this long-shot challenge.”
“So, there was a conscious effort to deflect him from a sense of any possibility that he could pull out the election,” Chesebro added.
Chesebro also detailed a discussion regarding the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and the possibility of flipping the state in Trump's favor despite Biden’s win.
“I ended up explaining that Arizona was still hypothetically possible because the alternate electors voted,” Chesebro told the Michigan prosecutors in the tapes obtained by CNN. “And I explained the whole logic.”
“Because the alternate electors had voted, we had more time to win the litigation,” he continued. “So, it was, I think, clear in a way that maybe hadn’t been before that we had until January 6 to win.”
The tapes concluded with a discussion between Chesebro and the Michigan prosecutors regarding Chesebro’s advice to Trump regarding Arizona.
Trump’s Georgia co-defendant admitted that he created “optimism” regarding the possibility of flipping Arizona in the 45th president’s favor. Reince Priebus was then allegedly called in to provide “damage control” on the dangerous Oval Office discussion.
“Right after the meeting, Troupis said that Reince Priebus was extremely concerned with what I told the president about Arizona and the real deadline is January 6 and that he was going to do damage control, Reince was going to follow up,” Chesebro explained.
“And, I mean, I was trying to mitigate whatever optimist I guess I created,” he concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump, Chesebro, and 17 additional co-defendants were indicted in Georgia in August in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was also indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith in August in connection to his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results on a national scale.
Smith accused Trump of trying to overturn the results of the election in seven states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – by using “fake electors.”