Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Case, Required to Testify at Future Trials

She pleaded to six misdemeanor charges, CNN reported, and will get 12 months of probation for each count, as well as a $6,000 fine.

Judge Scott McAfee told Powell she must "testify truthfully about any co-defendants" involved in the matter and "provide all documents to the district attorney's office" relevant to their case against the other codefendants. Further, she is not to "have any communication" with any of the co-defendants in the case or members of the media.

The former president has defended his actions as not being illegal, claiming the investigation is politically motivated.