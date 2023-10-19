Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Case, Required to Testify at Future Trials
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pled guilty in the Georgia election case, and as part of her agreement will be required to go under oath at future trials.
Prosecutors said that she would need to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia as part of her plea, which she has already satisfied, RadarOnline.com has learned in a development one day before jury selection in her trial was set to begin.
She pleaded to six misdemeanor charges, CNN reported, and will get 12 months of probation for each count, as well as a $6,000 fine.
Judge Scott McAfee told Powell she must "testify truthfully about any co-defendants" involved in the matter and "provide all documents to the district attorney's office" relevant to their case against the other codefendants. Further, she is not to "have any communication" with any of the co-defendants in the case or members of the media.
The former president has defended his actions as not being illegal, claiming the investigation is politically motivated.
Powell was facing seven felony charges, including racketeering and conspiracy to commit election fraud, in the indictment alleging she was part of the persistent effort to overturn Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the state's 2020 election.
The right-wing attorney is second of 19 co-defendants in the case to plead guilty, following suit after bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor conspiracy charges in September as part of a plea deal.
Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who was set to go on trial this week along with Fulton County racketeering case co-defendant Powell, rejected a plea offer.
- Lawyer for Unindicted Co-conspirator in Trump Georgia Case Claims Client Has Evidence Against Sidney Powell: 'It Is Problematic for Her'
- Bail Bondsman Becomes First Donald Trump Co-Defendant to Take Plea Deal in Georgia Election Case
- 'Spells Bad News': First Trump Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Fulton County Election Interference Isn't Good for Sidney Powell and Others, Experts Warn
The deal would have allowed Chesebro to avoid any time behind bars by pleading guilty to the top charge in the indictment, which is one felony count of racketeering.
Testifying against his co-defendants, including Trump, in exchange for three years' probation and a $10,000 fine would have been part of the deal, sources told ABC News.
"We'll sit down and kind of put some things together and we'll reach out to defense counsel individually to extend an offer," said prosecutor Nathan Wade before striking a deal with Powell.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Trump's attorneys previously hinted they wanted to have his trial moved to federal court, but later told McAfee they would proceed. "This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this honorable court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial, and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case," Trump's lawyer Steven Sadow stated in that filing.