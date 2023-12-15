Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Actress of Abuse, Wants Restraining Order Dismissed

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend isn't going down without a fight. In new legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Darius Jackson accused the Nope actress of abuse, claiming she was the aggressor for most of their relationship. He also demanded her restraining order against him be dismissed.

The docs were filed in Los Angeles on Friday, just one month after Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson and temporary sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leo.