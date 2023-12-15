Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Actress of Abuse, Wants Restraining Order Dismissed
Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend isn't going down without a fight. In new legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Darius Jackson accused the Nope actress of abuse, claiming she was the aggressor for most of their relationship. He also demanded her restraining order against him be dismissed.
The docs were filed in Los Angeles on Friday, just one month after Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson and temporary sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leo.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Jackson objected to Palmer's request for sole custody of their child, informing the court he believes they should share joint physical and legal custody. In November, Darius was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their son until a future hearing. Now, he wants the TRO tossed.
Jackson outlined several alleged incidents to back up his abuse claims in the newly filed docs. FYI — Keke's real name is Lauren.
"On August 20, 2021, Lauren punched Darius in the face at a birthday party," Jackson's filing read. He also accused her of grabbing his arms, punching him, and calling him over 200 times.
"On October 24, 2021, Lauren violently gripped Darius' arm to prevent him from leaving her house," he claimed. "On November 17, 2021, after Darius told her he would not spend the night with her, Lauren called him over 200 times and sent him over 50 emails."
The filing also alleged that on one occasion, "Lauren punched Darius and left marks on his body," and another time, "Lauren attacked Darius by choking and hitting him."
Jackson claimed Keke "berated" him, "calling him names such as a 'b----, a punk a--, and a loser.'"
As this outlet reported, Palmer was granted the temporary restraining order after claiming she suffered domestic violence at the hands of Jackson several times during and after their two-year relationship.
RadarOnline.com obtained screenshots from her security footage that she used as evidence in her plea for protection. In the photos, Jackson appeared to be physically attacking her.
When the order went into effect, Palmer's ex was also instructed to turn over his handgun.
Interestingly enough, he's not the only one in the Jackson family who's face abuse allegations.
- Keke Palmer's Ex-BF Darius Jackson Demands Joint Physical Custody of Son Leo Following Actress' Abuse Accusations
- KeKe Palmer Serves Ex-BF Darius Jackson With Restraining Order at His Mom's Home
- ‘I Am Afraid’: KeKe Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius After He Allegedly Choked, Body Slammed Her
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Darius' older brother, Sarunas Jackson, is also in a full-blown custody battle against his Insecure costar, DomiNque Perry.
Perry claimed he choked her during a heated argument.
“I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family,” the actress wrote in her court filing. Perry later claimed, "The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Like his brother, Sarunas asked for joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, Zen. Palmer showed her support for Perry as the two battle the brothers over custody of their children, who are cousins.