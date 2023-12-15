'I Don't Give a F---': Kanye West Goes on Unhinged Rant About Jesus, Hitler and Trump

Kanye West went off during a expletive-laced tirade during the early hours of Friday morning, blasting against former business associates, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and more in a 10-minute speech many are lambasting as an anti-Semitic.

The Yeezy fashion designer said his critics can't touch him, despite his scandal-plagued year. "Why? Because God cover me," he continued. Ye also said he refused to support former president Donald Trump's 2024 run if he didn't free Larry Hoover from prison.