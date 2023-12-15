Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Kanye West

'I Don't Give a F---': Kanye West Goes on Unhinged Rant About Jesus, Hitler and Trump

kanye west unhinged rant jesus hitler trump
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's 10-minute tirade in front of a small Las Vegas crowd has gone viral.

By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West went off during a expletive-laced tirade during the early hours of Friday morning, blasting against former business associates, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and more in a 10-minute speech many are lambasting as an anti-Semitic.

The Yeezy fashion designer said his critics can't touch him, despite his scandal-plagued year. "Why? Because God cover me," he continued. Ye also said he refused to support former president Donald Trump's 2024 run if he didn't free Larry Hoover from prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world," he declared, going on to discuss abortions and incarceration statistics.

"Who's going to make the hospitals, though? He's a Zionist, Trump," Ye appeared to yell, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is what I've been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that."

During his scorched-earth rant, West screamed "f---" Balenciaga, Gap and Louis Vuitton.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west unhinged rant jesus hitler trump
Source: MEGA

Ye said he refused to support former president Donald Trump's 2024 run if he didn't free Larry Hoover from prison.

"I don't give a f--- about life or death," said West before telling attendees to "shut the f--- up."

"Ain't none of y'all f----- with me. I'm by my f------ self," he continued. "I made these beats in my mama's basement. I drew these m-----f------ shoes when I was in seventh grade."

He went on to vent about how all the "rich f----" in the room have their kids enrolled "in Zionist schools" before railing against the private school his children attend, claiming Zionist Jews own all the banks, hospitals and even private schools in Los Angeles.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west unhinged rant jesus hitler trump
Source: MEGA

"I don't give a f--- about life or death," said West before telling attendees to "shut the f--- up."

Ye even seemed to mention North during his speech, proclaiming, "My daughter ripped up the m-----f------ couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."

North recently joined her dad onstage to perform a verse from his new album, Vultures.

The 10-year-old was in Sin City with Ye at a listening party Thursday night to promote his and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative effort.

"I still keep some Jews with me / Management? Nah / I only let 'em do my jewelry," he rapped in one verse.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west unhinged rant jesus hitler trump
Source: APEX/MEGA

Ye even seemed to mention North during his speech, proclaiming, "My daughter ripped up the m-----f------ couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."

This week, West was also shut down by Nicki Minaj after he shot her a text asking to greenlight his release of the song.

"Hi, it's Ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album," a screenshot he posted via X, formerly Twitter, read.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Minaj responded on a livestream, revealing she would likely not be obliging. "Now regarding Kanye… chile, that train has left the station. OK?" Minaj said.

"No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.