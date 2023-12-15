'I Don't Give a F---': Kanye West Goes on Unhinged Rant About Jesus, Hitler and Trump
Kanye West went off during a expletive-laced tirade during the early hours of Friday morning, blasting against former business associates, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and more in a 10-minute speech many are lambasting as an anti-Semitic.
The Yeezy fashion designer said his critics can't touch him, despite his scandal-plagued year. "Why? Because God cover me," he continued. Ye also said he refused to support former president Donald Trump's 2024 run if he didn't free Larry Hoover from prison.
"It's 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world," he declared, going on to discuss abortions and incarceration statistics.
"Who's going to make the hospitals, though? He's a Zionist, Trump," Ye appeared to yell, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is what I've been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that."
During his scorched-earth rant, West screamed "f---" Balenciaga, Gap and Louis Vuitton.
"I don't give a f--- about life or death," said West before telling attendees to "shut the f--- up."
"Ain't none of y'all f----- with me. I'm by my f------ self," he continued. "I made these beats in my mama's basement. I drew these m-----f------ shoes when I was in seventh grade."
He went on to vent about how all the "rich f----" in the room have their kids enrolled "in Zionist schools" before railing against the private school his children attend, claiming Zionist Jews own all the banks, hospitals and even private schools in Los Angeles.
Ye even seemed to mention North during his speech, proclaiming, "My daughter ripped up the m-----f------ couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."
North recently joined her dad onstage to perform a verse from his new album, Vultures.
The 10-year-old was in Sin City with Ye at a listening party Thursday night to promote his and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative effort.
"I still keep some Jews with me / Management? Nah / I only let 'em do my jewelry," he rapped in one verse.
This week, West was also shut down by Nicki Minaj after he shot her a text asking to greenlight his release of the song.
"Hi, it's Ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album," a screenshot he posted via X, formerly Twitter, read.
Minaj responded on a livestream, revealing she would likely not be obliging. "Now regarding Kanye… chile, that train has left the station. OK?" Minaj said.
"No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys."