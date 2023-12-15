Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Kanye West’s Plea to Use Her Verse on His Upcoming Album: ‘That Train Has Left The Station’
Nicki Minaj responded to her one-time close friend Kanye West’s public request to use a verse she recorded for him in the past on his upcoming album — and the Everybody rapper shut him down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Kanye posted a screenshot of a text message he allegedly sent Minaj. It read, “Hi it’s ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”
New Body was a song that Minaj and West recorded for West’s 2018 album Yandhi but it was never released. The song was reworked and set to be released on West’s 2019 Jesus is King but that never materialized.
According to reports, the song was scrapped off Jesus is King due to “creative differences” between Minaj and West about edits made to the track.
Hours after West posted his Tweet asking Minaj to clear the verse, Minaj took to Instagram Live to discuss her former collaborator’s ask.
“Now, regarding Kanye,” she said as she took a long pause. “Child, that train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years? C’mon guys.”
Minaj released her new album Pink Friday 2 last week and has been busy promoting the project that she worked on for years. The album recently debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Minaj and West have worked together on massive hits in the past. Many consider their most notable collaboration to be 2010’s Monster where Minaj was praised for having better verses than her male counterparts.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the Minaj drama, Las Vegas police shut down West’s listening party in Las Vegas on Thursday.
West and Ty Dolla $ign announced the “rave” where fans could pay $2,000 to attend the party. However, law enforcement learned the promoters did not have the proper license and shut down the party before it even started.
The party was scheduled to kick off at midnight but police had “disbanded” it before 11:30 PM.