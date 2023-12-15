Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Kanye West’s Plea to Use Her Verse on His Upcoming Album: ‘That Train Has Left The Station’

nicki minaj shuts down kanye west plea use verse new body vultures ty dolla sign video pink friday
Source: MEGA

Nicki and Kanye have worked together a ton in the past.

By:

Dec. 15 2023, Updated 10:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nicki Minaj responded to her one-time close friend Kanye Wests public request to use a verse she recorded for him in the past on his upcoming album — and the Everybody rapper shut him down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Kanye posted a screenshot of a text message he allegedly sent Minaj. It read, “Hi it’s ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj shuts down kanye west plea use verse new body vultures ty dolla sign video pink friday
Source: Twitter.

Kanye's text to Nicki

New Body was a song that Minaj and West recorded for West’s 2018 album Yandhi but it was never released. The song was reworked and set to be released on West’s 2019 Jesus is King but that never materialized.

According to reports, the song was scrapped off Jesus is King due to “creative differences” between Minaj and West about edits made to the track.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj shuts down kanye west plea use verse new body vultures ty dolla sign video pink friday
Source: MEGA

West had his "rave" shut down in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Hours after West posted his Tweet asking Minaj to clear the verse, Minaj took to Instagram Live to discuss her former collaborator’s ask.

“Now, regarding Kanye,” she said as she took a long pause. “Child, that train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years? C’mon guys.”

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj shuts down kanye west plea use verse new body vultures ty dolla sign video pink friday
Source: MEGA

West wants to use the track on his upcoming album Vultures.

MORE ON:
Nicki Minaj

Minaj released her new album Pink Friday 2 last week and has been busy promoting the project that she worked on for years. The album recently debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Minaj and West have worked together on massive hits in the past. Many consider their most notable collaboration to be 2010’s Monster where Minaj was praised for having better verses than her male counterparts.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

nicki minaj shuts down kanye west verse vultures
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the Minaj drama, Las Vegas police shut down West’s listening party in Las Vegas on Thursday.

West and Ty Dolla $ign announced the “rave” where fans could pay $2,000 to attend the party. However, law enforcement learned the promoters did not have the proper license and shut down the party before it even started.

The party was scheduled to kick off at midnight but police had “disbanded” it before 11:30 PM.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.